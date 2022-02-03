Willie Garson's 'And Just Like That' Storyline Was 'Probably' Going To Include A Divorce

“Before I knew that Willie was sick and couldn’t complete it, Stanford was going to have a midlife crisis,” King told Variety in an article published on Tuesday. “Stanford’s character always had a borderline career as a manager, and we were like going to explore the fact that it wasn’t a real career.”

The director added that Stanford was also “probably” going to split from his husband, Marentino, who is played by actor Mario Cantone.

“Then we would keep both of them in, and everybody would be relieved that they were divorced because it was not pleasant for anybody,” King explained.

“But there was a series of really fun, flirty, hilarious confidante scenes with Carrie that I loved. That old, old, very specific chemistry that Carrie and Stanford have, which is based totally on the uniqueness of Willie and [co-star Sarah Jessica Parker’s] history.”