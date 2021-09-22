'Sex And The City' Stars Show Love For Willie Garson: 'He Was A Source Of Light'

“Sex and the City” cast members shared their love and appreciation for Willie Garson, the actor who played Stanford Blatch on the show, who died on Tuesday.

Garson, 57, reportedly was sick during filming for the upcoming “Sex and the City” spinoff, “And Just Like That...” The show’s executive producer, Michael Patrick King, told Variety that despite the unknown illness, Garson was “giving us his all.”

Many friends and fans came out on social media to mourn and honor the late actor.

The team behind “And Just Like That...” issued a statement on Instagram, lauding Garson for being a “devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe.”

“Sex and the City” creator Candace Bushnell tweeted that Garson’s Stanford was so “beloved to me and Willie brought him to life so beautifully. What a gift to us all.”

Three of the show’s famed paramours ― Steve (David Eigenberg), Harry (Evan Handler) and Big (Chris Noth) ― shared sweet thoughts about Garson’s passing:

Willie …the kindest most beautiful beautiful man. There are none better. Sleep well my friend. You will always be remembered pic.twitter.com/pikD19hqQP — David Eigenberg (@DavidEigenberg) September 22, 2021

Three of the show’s main stars ― Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis ― honored Garson’s legacy with emotional words of praise.

Nixon called Garson “endlessly funny” and a “source of light, friendship and show business lore.” She extended condolences to Garson’s son, Nathen.

So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always. pic.twitter.com/G63EJIj8lG — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 22, 2021

My heart goes out to his son, Nathen Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad. — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 22, 2021

Cattrall called Garson’s death a “terribly sad loss.” Davis recalled a heart-wrenching anecdote about meeting Garson in “1995 on the spooky nighttime set of the X-files.”

“He immediately made me laugh. Little did I know that we would have the joy of sharing Sex and the City + And Just Like That together,” Davis wrote. “Willie is beloved by our entire community. He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him.” She also saluted his “fearless commitment to single fatherhood.”

Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo pic.twitter.com/yXhPkxRTv3 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 22, 2021

Actor Mario Cantone, who portrayed Garson’s frenemy-turned-lover in the series and its two subsequent films, lauded him as a “brilliant TV partner” and “a gift from the gods.”

I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y — Mario Cantone (@macantone) September 22, 2021

Garson’s cause of death hasn’t been disclosed.