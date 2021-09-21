'Sex And The City' Actor Willie Garson Dies At Age 57

Willie Garson, famous for his role as Stanford Blatch on “Sex and the City,” has died, his family confirmed with Variety on Tuesday.

Garson was 57. The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

His son, Nathen Garson, posted a heartfelt tribute to his father on Instagram, writing: “I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own.”

Willie Garson was recently spotted filming scenes for HBO’s upcoming “Sex and the City” spinoff, “And Just Like That ... ,” alongside series star Sarah Jessica Parker.

The show’s executive producer, Michael Patrick King, told Variety that Garson had been sick during filming but that he was “giving us his all” regardless. “In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light,” he said.

In a recent interview, Garson described how excited he was to return to the character of Stanford, who played a gay talent agent and close friend to lead character Carrie Bradshaw.

“It didn’t hit me until I was in wardrobe yesterday, and it was like literally stepping into the shoes again. It was crazy,” he told Us Weekly.

Actor Mario Cantone, who played his enemy-turned-husband in the series and its two subsequent films, mourned his death on Twitter, calling him a “brilliant TV partner” and “a gift from the gods.”

I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y — Mario Cantone (@macantone) September 22, 2021

Garson acted in dozens of other projects, including USA Network’s “White Collar,” the “Hawaii Five-0″ reboot and Netflix’s animated hit “Big Mouth.” Throughout his career, he appeared in more than 300 episodes of television,

He also became an outspoken advocate in the adoption and foster care communities after adopting his son in 2009. He served on the board of Second Nurture, an organization that encourages more people to consider fostering and adopting. He has served twice as the spokesperson for National Adoption Day.