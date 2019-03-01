Vallejo Police To Face Suit In Shooting Death Of Sleeping Rapper

The six officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, the department said last month. The officers were thereafter “deemed able to return to their regular duties,” according to the city’s website.

Vallejo’s police department has received multiple allegations of police brutality and racial profiling in recent months. Adrian Burrell, a black Marine veteran accused a Vallejo officer last month of assaulting him for using his cell phone to film the arrest of his cousin. Burris on Thursday announced a separate claim accusing the city of unlawfully detaining Burrell over the incident.

Last June, the department agreed to a $17,500 settlement in a racial profiling case brought by a man who claimed he was falsely arrested and subjected to excessive force by two police officers.