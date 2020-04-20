Willie Nelson is going to creative lengths to mark his favorite unofficial holiday while in self-isolation.

The country music icon will host a livestreamed variety show, “Come and Toke It,” on Monday in honor of 4/20, or “Weed Day.” The “cannabis-centric music, food, education and comedy” event will feature appearances by a host of stars, including Kacey Musgraves, Matthew McConaughey, Jeff Bridges and Billy Ray Cyrus, among others.

Fittingly, the event will kick off at 4:20 p.m. Central time, and run for exactly four hours and 20 minutes. Proceeds will benefit the Last Prisoner Project, a Colorado-based nonprofit that advocates for the decriminalization of marijuana.

Nelson, 86, announced the event on his Instagram on Saturday.

Last week, the weed enthusiast wished fans a happy 4/20 in a quirky video.

“Y’all have a hit for me,” he said in the clip, “and pass it on.”

In 2015, Nelson launched Willie’s Reserve, his personally curated line of marijuana.

He’s often quipped about staying high “pretty much all the time,” even as he’s maintained a grueling performance schedule. He’d originally been slated to kick off his Club Luck Tour on April 22 in Birmingham, Alabama. With four shows postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, he’s currently expected to return to the stage July 30 in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

“I’m kind of the canary in the mine, if people are wondering what happens if you smoke that shit a long time,” he told Rolling Stone last year. “You know, if I start jerking or shaking or something, don’t give me no more weed. But as long as I’m all right . . .”

He went on to praise states like California, Oregon and Massachusetts, which have legalized recreational marijuana use for adults over age 21.

“It’s nice to watch it being accepted — knowing you were right all the time about it: that it was not a killer drug,” he said. “It’s a medicine.”