Willie Nelson Says He's Quit Smoking Marijuana

Willie Nelson says he won’t be on the roach again.

The country music legend and weed connoisseur declared he’s quit smoking marijuana. (See the interview below.)

“I don’t smoke anymore,” he told San Antonio’s KSAT recently.

“I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful,” the 86-year-old nine-time Grammy winner said.

Nelson said nearly a lifetime of inhaling various substances will end. “I started smoking cedar bark, went from that to cigarettes to whatever,” he said. “And that almost killed me.”

Nelson, who canceled tour dates last summer due to a breathing issue, scoffed at rumors that he was gravely ill.

“I don’t give a [censored],” Nelson told KSAT, which did not air his unedited quote. “I’m here, I’m glad to be here. I’m lucky to be here.”

So it looks like the only man to ever out-smoke Snoop Dogg will never get that chance to light up a joint with President Donald Trump. “He needs one bad,” Nelson once told Stephen Colbert.

Nelson, a longtime advocate for marijuana legalization, had previously said that pot “saved my life.”

“I think that weed kept me from wanting to kill people,” he said. “And probably kept a lot of people from wanting to kill me, too — out there drunk, running around.”

Might we suggest edibles, Willie?