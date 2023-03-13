What's Hot

PoliticsClimate ChangeAlaskafossil fuels

Biden Administration Approves Massive Oil Drilling Project In Alaskan Arctic

The 30-year Willow project has been condemned as a "carbon bomb."
Chris D'Angelo

Environment Reporter, HuffPost

The Biden administration on Monday gave final approval to a scaled-back version of a controversial fossil-fuel drilling project in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve — a move that is likely to outrage environmentalists and critics alike.

The so-called Willow Project, led by ConocoPhillips, is slated to produce up to 590 million barrels of oil over its 30-year duration, and is conspicuously at odds with Biden’s pledge to transition the U.S. away from planet-warming fossil fuels.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

