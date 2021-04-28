Willow Smith Opens Up About What It Means To Be Polyamorous

Willow Smith hopes to educate others on misconceptions of non-monogamous relationships by sharing her own experiences.

In Wednesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk,” the actor and singer opened up about being polyamorous, which is defined as being in more than one intimate relationship at the same time.

“With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do,” Smith, 20, said as part of a candid chat with her mother, ﻿Jada Pinkett-Smith, and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. “So I was like, how can I structure the way that I approach relationships with that in mind? Also, doing research into polyamory, the main reasons why monogamous relationships― or why marriage ― why divorces happen is infidelity.”

She went on to note that she was introduced to consensual non-monogamy “through kind of a non-sexual lens,” and stressed that having more than one partner at a time doesn’t mean she’s more sexually active.

“In my friend group, I’m the only polyamorous person,” she said, “and I have the least sex out of all of my friends.”

After the latest episode of “Red Table Talk” appeared on Facebook Watch, a number of media outlets were quick to deem Smith’s remarks a “coming out.” However, she’s spoken out about her interest in polyamorous relationships before. In a 2019 episode of “Red Table Talk,” she said she “could be polyfidelitous” with one man and one woman.

“I’m not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences,” she said at the time. “I focus a lot on the emotional connection and I feel like if I were to find two people of the different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don’t feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more.”

Smith doubled down on that point in Wednesday’s episode, noting once again that she didn’t see herself having more than two intimate partners at a time. And though the history of marriage “really irks” her, she hasn’t completely ruled out getting married in the future under specific circumstances.

“Let’s say me and my partner or partners wants to help people,” Smith said, “and we need to put our finances together in order to make that vision happen. That’s the only way I could see myself getting married.”

Watch Wednesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk” here.