Willow the White House cat is celebrating her second presidential Christmas by playing tour guide.
In a new video for The Dodo, the the Biden family’s three-year-old tabby cat is seen helping First Lady Dr. Jill Biden show off the White House Christmas decorations ― as only a cat can.
The video shows Willow preoccupied with her Christmas present ― a green catnip pickle ― before she rolls around the ground in various rooms, asking for pets.
“Willow, you have snow on your fur,” Dr. Biden says at one point.
And, yes, Willow got bored playing tour guide and decided to nap. Thanks for asking.
In the video, Dr. Biden reminisces about how she met Willow and how it seemed like destiny.
“It’s amazing, really. She came to one of my speeches in a barn,” Dr. Biden said. “She came and sat on the chair and listened to the speech.”
You can see the video below.
Although having a cat show off holiday decorations is one of the least political things a politician’s wife can do, the video was still dogged by catty comments from MAGA followers, according to RawStory.
The video was posted on various social media channels and some of the crazier comments include the person who wondered, “How dare they think they can distract us with their cat?” while another person speculated that Willow “was probably sacrificed for some demonic ritual.”
Willow the cat was unavailable for comment.