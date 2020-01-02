Wilmer Valderrama Gets Engaged And The Photo Is Ultraromantic

Wilmer Valderrama knows how to ring in the new year.

The “NCIS” and “That ’70s Show” star got engaged to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on Wednesday and posted an Insta-worthy photo of the occasion.

The pic features a backlit Valderrama on one knee presenting a ring to Pacheco as the sun peeks through clouds on a gorgeous San Diego beach.

“It’s just us now,” Valderrama wrote, adding “01-01-2020.”

Valderrama, 39, and Pacheco, a 28-year-old model, were first “romantically linked” in the spring of 2019, E! reported.

Valderrama famously dated Demi Lovato and Mandy Moore previously, and sparked controversy when he said he took Moore’s virginity. Moore said the two remained good friends and vehemently denied the claim, calling it a “fib.”