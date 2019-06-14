SPORTS

Mets Catcher Sees Wife's Sign That She's Pregnant As He's About To Bat

Wilson Ramos discovered their third child was on the way, but he didn't deliver at the plate.
Wilson Ramos, pictured hitting in a previous Mets home game, got quite a surprise on Thursday night during the game.
New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos found about a family roster change as he reached the on-deck circle Thursday at Citi Field.

His wife, Yeli, walked down to the front row and held up a sign that read: “We’re pregnant! Wilson, this is your 3rd child. We love you!”

Ramos appeared to take the message in stride, even taking a few practice swings.

He was probably tickled about the news on the inside, but couldn’t have been too thrilled about his at-bat. He struck out.

The game was suspended due to rain with the Mets and St. Louis Cardinals tied at 4 in the ninth inning. We suspect Ramos won’t remember the night for the foul weather.

