Mets Catcher Sees Wife's Sign That She's Pregnant As He's About To Bat

New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos found about a family roster change as he reached the on-deck circle Thursday at Citi Field.
His wife, Yeli, walked down to the front row and held up a sign that read: “We’re pregnant! Wilson, this is your 3rd child. We love you!”
Ramos appeared to take the message in stride, even taking a few practice swings.
He was probably tickled about the news on the inside, but couldn’t have been too thrilled about his at-bat. He struck out.
The game was suspended due to rain with the Mets and St. Louis Cardinals tied at 4 in the ninth inning. We suspect Ramos won’t remember the night for the foul weather.
