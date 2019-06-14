Mets Catcher Sees Wife's Sign That She's Pregnant As He's About To Bat

Adam Hunger via Getty Images Wilson Ramos, pictured hitting in a previous Mets home game, got quite a surprise on Thursday night during the game.

New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos found about a family roster change as he reached the on-deck circle Thursday at Citi Field.

His wife, Yeli, walked down to the front row and held up a sign that read: “We’re pregnant! Wilson, this is your 3rd child. We love you!”

Ramos appeared to take the message in stride, even taking a few practice swings.

Here’s the video of Wilson Ramos wife coming down with the sign telling him that she is pregnant with their third child. Awesome stuff. Congrats @WRamosC3 family! (video via @michebag22) pic.twitter.com/rk7rUYATSa — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) June 14, 2019

He was probably tickled about the news on the inside, but couldn’t have been too thrilled about his at-bat. He struck out.

The game was suspended due to rain with the Mets and St. Louis Cardinals tied at 4 in the ninth inning. We suspect Ramos won’t remember the night for the foul weather.

