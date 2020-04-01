Wimbledon 2020 Tournament Canceled Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Wimbledon 2020 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers have confirmed.

The tennis tournament, due to begin on June 29, was called off completely by the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Wednesday.

The possibility of holding the competition behind closed doors was deemed unviable. It comes despite postponement having been described as posing “significant risk and difficulty”

More than half a million people descend on SW19, in south-west London, every year to see the sport’s top stars compete.

