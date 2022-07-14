Shopping

This $18 Glass Keeps Your Wine Perfectly Chilled

Because life's too short for warm white wine.

On Assignment For HuffPost

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page.

For many people, a breezy summer night with a glass of wine is the perfect evening, but there are still a few ways it can go wrong. Sure, all wine is good wine, but no one really likes a warm glass of white wine, especially in the summer heat. Plus, even if the wine is cold, then there’s the problem of condensation, which can make a glass difficult to hold comfortably.

Finally, there’s always the possibility of the worst scenario of all: A fun night being interrupted by a shattered wine glass on a patio or backyard deck.

All of this is exactly why so many people can’t stop talking about these Host wine freeze cooling cups. They’re easy to grip, keep wine cold (no ice cubes required) and they never, ever break. With more than 2,500 reviews (and a 4.5-star rating), just reading a couple of the comments from happy customers about these will make you curious about these oh so convenient wine glasses. Here are just a few of them.

It keeps wine at the perfect temperature.
If you're sick of your white wine getting too warm, too quickly, these insulated glasses will be a game-changer for you. No more ice cubes in your Pinot Grigio necessary. Each 8.5-ounce glass comes in a variety of colors, for $17.99 each.
$17.99 each at Walmart
It has a silicone grip for easy handling.
Another common issue with wine glasses on a warm evening is that they "sweat" condensation. This makes it easy for them to slip out of your hands and cause a mess (and, worse, makes you waste a perfectly good pour of wine). The silicone grip means the glasses are comfortable to hold. Plus, they come in a variety of colors, which means no more forgetting whose wine is whose.
It is completely shatterproof.
There's nothing that can kill the mood of a party quite like having to clean up shards of glass. These are truly shatter-proof, so you never have to worry about warm wine or cleaning up a mess.
Walmart
You can buy a whole set of 4.
Hosting guests? Stock up on these 8.5-ounce beauties.
$50.99 at Walmart
