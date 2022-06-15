1
A set of two insulated freezable wine glasses
2
A highly portable wine-chilling sleeve that is vacuum insulated
3
A stainless steel wine canister with a mid-century modern pattern
4
A blast chiller that rapidly reduces beverage temperature
5
A solo wine glass chiller perfect for stemmed glassware
6
A free-standing bottle refrigerator for outdoor entertaining
7
An ice pack-style bottle sleeve that folds flat
8
A chic table top wine cooler made from marble
9
An electric one-minute beverage cooler
10
A set of two chilling wands that won’t dilute your beverage
11
A 3-in-1 chilling rod and wine aerator that keeps wine cool as you serve