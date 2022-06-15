Nothing ruins the pleasure of a crisp pinot grigio like a glass turned slippery with condensation as its once-cold contents grow lukewarm in the midday sun. Fortunately for those of us who like to enjoy wine when the mercury begins to climb, there are portable chilling solutions that can keep your go-to summer beverage at the optimal temperature, even when you’re enjoying that beverage in the sweltering heat.

We’ve gathered some of these clever beverage-chillers in the list below so you can get back to enjoying that backyard dinner under twinkling fairy lights. Find a hand-held blast chiller that cools down drinks in just 60 seconds, a vacuum-insulated chilling sleeve that keeps wine cold for hours and a solo glass chilling cradle, ideal for stemmed glassware.

