'Wine Country' Trailer Uncorks The Funny In A Tipsy-Turvy Lost Weekend

Amid all the drunken hijinks in the trailer for Netflix’s “Wine Country,” Tina Fey’s character spouts a truism that many of us should remember when imbibing with longtime pals:

Whatever gets said, is probably what the person has always felt and the alcohol just let it out.

We’re assuming the funny women who reunite in Northern California for a friend’s 50th birthday in “Wine Country” aren’t too careful about what comes out of their chardonnay-sloshed mouths. As the plot line goes, “Tensions from the past boil over.”

Amy Poehler stars and makes her movie directing debut, and she’s got vintage fellow “Saturday Night Live” alums Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer to fuel this lost weekend.