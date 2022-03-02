When you think of wine tourism in the U.S., California’s world-famous Napa Valley and Sonoma County undoubtedly come to mind. Just north of San Francisco, these grape-growing regions are home to hundreds of wineries with tasting rooms and scenic patios where visitors can relax and sample reds, whites, rosés and more.

But Napa and Sonoma aren’t geographically or financially accessible for everyone. Or perhaps you’ve already visited these areas and are thirsting for a new wine experience. Fortunately, there are many other “wine countries” in the U.S.

