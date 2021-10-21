The Real Winners And Losers Of Democrats Building Back Smaller

Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) are demanding huge cuts to President Joe Biden's social infrastructure agenda. But who misses out if they get their way? Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

There’s nothing the political press loves more than declaring “winners” and “losers.” There are winners and losers of debates. Of elections. And yes, of legislative fights. (In full disclosure, HuffPost has done its fair share of these stories too.)

Sometimes, the results are comically out of touch and treat politics as nothing more than a game, rather than a set of decisions with consequences that will influence the well-being of millions of people. McSweeney’s parodied this well in 2017 with “Winners and Losers of the Recent Nuclear Holocaust.”

This week, like so many other weeks, Democrats are trying to come up with a framework for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. The party has a chance to pass ambitious legislation that would dramatically improve the social infrastructure in this country through support for child care, elder care, parenting and a cleaner environment.

But Democrats are not going to go with a bill that costs $3.5 trillion over 10 years, as Biden proposed. They’re likely going to settle on something less than $2 trillion, to satisfy two conservative Democratic senators: Joe Manchin from West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona.

The number is rather arbitrary, and the result is that many major programs will get cut. And real people will be left out.

This week, the White House laid out a potential framework that it hopes could satisfy Manchin and Sinema, while still preserving some of Biden’s agenda. Here are the real winners and losers of what’s going on:

Cutting Climate Change Measures

Winner: Fossil fuel lobbyists and Joe Manchin

Loser: Human civilization

Thanks to Manchin, Democrats are planning to ditch an ambitious program to fight climate change. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Manchin receives big money from the fossil fuel industry. In the current election cycle, he’s the top recipient of money from the oil and gas industry, coal sector and natural gas pipeline operators, according to an analysis by The Guardian.

But even more directly, Manchin is a representative for the coal industry. In 1988, he founded a coal brokerage firm. Although he handed it over to his son in 2000, he still holds stock valued between $1 million and $5 million and made roughly $500,000 in dividends last year.

Thanks to Manchin, Democrats appear to be cutting a major proposal to address climate change, the Clean Electricity Performance Program, from the Build Back Better framework. The $150 billion clean-electricity program aimed to cut utility sector emissions 80% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade. The federal government would pay power companies to increase their output of zero-carbon electricity 4% each year and impose fines on those that didn’t.

Democrats may be throwing away their last chance to enact meaningful climate change legislation to help save the planet, since Republicans are expected to make gains in 2022 and perhaps take back one, or both, chambers of Congress.

Smaller Child Tax Credit

Winner: Joe Manchin

Loser: Parents and children

Instead of extending the child tax credit through 2025, Democrats may do just a one-year extension. Hispanolistic/Getty Images

When Democrats expanded the child tax credit in March, it quickly became one of the party’s greatest accomplishments. It gives families up to $300 a month per child, as long as they live in households earning less than $150,000 annually. And they don’t have to do anything to get the money; it’s sent out as checks or deposited directly into their bank accounts.

Economic analysts say stimulus measures, like the child tax credit, have likely softened the blow of the pandemic and helped lower the poverty rate.

Democrats had hoped to extend the child tax credit in the Build Back Better legislation through 2025, which is the same time that the household tax cuts from the 2017 GOP tax bill are set to expire. That way, Democrats would have some leverage with Republicans to extend both provisions.

But the White House is now floating extending the child tax credit for just one year, freeing up about $300 billion for other policies that Democrats are trying to fit into the slimmed-down legislation.

Manchin has also pushed for a cutoff lower than $150,000, as well as a “work requirement” that could deny benefits to families with the lowest incomes.

Less Generous Paid Leave

Winner: Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema

Loser: Everyone who doesn’t have a job that provides leave and might need time off to deal with life’s roadblocks

Most private sector workers don't have access to paid leave provided by their employers. Manico/Getty Images

Just 23% of private sector workers have access to paid family leave provided by their employer and 42% have access to medical leave.

Biden’s initial proposal would have given all workers up to 12 weeks of paid leave. They could use it to take care of a new baby or seriously ill family members. Deal with a loved one’s military deployment. Seek safety from domestic violence. Heal from their own serious illnesses or from the death of a loved one. Workers would have received at least two-thirds of their earnings during their leave time.

The White House is currently proposing four weeks ― which is better than nothing, but still falls far short of what Biden originally wanted.

The United States is out of step with other wealthy nations, the only one that doesn’t provide guaranteed family and medical leave. Policy experts say that such policies help boost women’s participation in the labor force and particularly benefit low-wage workers and workers of color.

No Free Community College

Winner: Four-year colleges. And Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

Loser: Students who want to further their education but aren’t rich

First lady Jill Biden has taught at community colleges for decades. Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Allowing students to attend community college for free has been a proposal that’s been closely associated with Biden and first lady Jill Biden, who has taught at community colleges for 30 years. It would give everyone access to higher education, regardless of ability to pay.

But lobbyists for four-year colleges opposed the proposal because they were worried it would hurt their bottom line. They argued that states would redirect money away from them, or students would opt to attend community college instead of a four-year institution.

With Manchin and Sinema refusing to support any legislation that they deem to be too expensive, free community college is likely to get the boot.

Cutting Home Care Funding

Winner: Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema

Loser: Everyone who is elderly, knows someone who is elderly or plans to be elderly someday

The White House may have to slash its proposal for home- and community-based care in order to meet conservative senators' demands. Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images