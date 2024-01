A stylish pair of EVA boots with a microfleece lining

If there's one thing I'm always looking for, it's adult shoes that look like they could be in the kids section — that, and anything that looks like the iconic Danner hiking boots for less than $300. You can imagine my excitement then when earlier this winter I snagged a pair of these colorful EVA booties with eye-catching laces. The brand says they're water-resistant but as of this week, I have worn them in pretty severe snow and my little piggies were perfectly dry, even after walking for a while. The inner part sucks your foot in and really keeps snow and slush from getting in there and the round toe shape gives your feet tons of room."So far so good. They're comfortable and kept my feet dry when walking on wet pavement." — Avis C.