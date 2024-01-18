ShoppingStyleShoesWinter

These Winter Boots Are Comfortable Enough To Actually Wear All Day

"My husband said that these were like wearing slippers," one reviewer wrote.
By 

Staff Writer

Shearling-lined insulated Bean boots, Merrell waterproof Moab 3 boots and Muck Boots.
L.L. Bean, Merrell and Amazon
Shearling-lined insulated Bean boots, Merrell waterproof Moab 3 boots and Muck Boots.

In the cold of winter, you want boots that are warm on your toes and stable on the ice. Yet, ideally, you also want them to not feel like giant cinderblocks as you slog through slush. Whether you’re schlepping to work or shoveling snow, your chilly piggies deserve to feel good on the go. To help you score the best shoes for the snow, we rounded up good-looking, high-quality winter boots that reviewers said were comfortable. Like, really comfortable.

From sports snow boots to waterproof leather pull-ons that you can wear from day to night, we rounded up a variety of styles to keep your feet dry and happy even on the gloomiest winter days. Every pair we suggest is either unisex or comes in both men’s and women’s options, which we’ve linked for you. We hope you snag a pair for yourself — and for everyone else in your house who needs to keep their feet comfy. (It may even inspire them to shovel snow for you.)

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A pair of waterproof insulated boots that are under $50
Sporty and durable without breaking the bank, these insulated winter boots have a non-stick strong grip on the sole and toggle at the top to keep in heat and keep out water and snow. They're waterproof and are said to keep your feet warm in weather up to 25 degrees below zero. They're a classic snow boot that you won't hate to wear when shoveling or moving around in the snow.

Promising review: "My husband said that these were like wearing slippers, they are that comfortable. Well made and stylish. These were the perfect gift." — Epiphany
Women's: $47.99+ at AmazonMen's: $47.99+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A pair of non-slip winter hiking boots with removable fur
Another budget-friendly option, these hiking boots will work on the trail and in the city. They have removable fleece insoles to keep your feet toasty on cooler days. They're made from water-resistant leather with a non-slip sole that will keep you supported even in terrible weather. The sharp lace-up style looks great with jeans or slacks and won't make you feel dowdy when you're wearing them all day.

Promising review: "Actually surprised by the quality and how comfortable they are. So warm with the lining. Definitely recommend if you’re looking for a nice boot with the a great price point." — Kristyn
Unisex: $35.99+ at Amazon
3
Native
A stylish pair of EVA boots with a microfleece lining
If there's one thing I'm always looking for, it's adult shoes that look like they could be in the kids section — that, and anything that looks like the iconic Danner hiking boots for less than $300. You can imagine my excitement then when earlier this winter I snagged a pair of these colorful EVA booties with eye-catching laces. The brand says they're water-resistant but as of this week, I have worn them in pretty severe snow and my little piggies were perfectly dry, even after walking for a while. The inner part sucks your foot in and really keeps snow and slush from getting in there and the round toe shape gives your feet tons of room.

Promising review: "So far so good. They're comfortable and kept my feet dry when walking on wet pavement." — Avis C.
Unisex: $70 at Native (regularly $100)
4
REI
A timeless, versatile pair of waterproof, all-terrain Blundstones
A brand that needs little introduction, Blundstones are the Australian lug-sole Chelsea boots you've probably seen everywhere. They're incredibly comfortable, last for years and look amazing dressed up or down. While I can attest the regular leather pair does well in the snow, the specific all-terrain, waterproof pair have weatherproof soles, removable sheepskin footbeds and double stitching for more durability.

Promising review: "Very comfortable, very well made. Great easy on everyday use shoe." — Bob
Unisex: $279.95 at REI$275.95 at Zappos
5
L.L. Bean
A pair of shearling-lined insulated Bean boots
Another age-old classic, L.L. Bean boots are made in Maine from high-quality leather and waterproof rubber bottoms. This pair comes lined with their extra-soft and warm shearling, making them feel like slippers whenever you put them on. They're stylish enough to wear during the day without sacrificing function and warmth.

Promising review: "I waited 3x months on back-order - totally worth it! Comfortable from the first wear, and now I don't have to worry about what Mother Nature throws at me. I wear a 7.5 usually - ordered a 7 reg. - as advised because I don't intend to wear incredibly thick socks - perfect fit. Couldn't be happier!" — Lepadouen
Women's: $289 at L.L. BeanMen's: $289 at L.L. Bean
6
Columbia
A pair of Columbia Bugaboot boots
Columbia is a strong name in the outdoor gear game and their winter boots are no different. The Bugaboot gives you ample support through your ankle, with lightweight insulation and midsole cushioning keeping you dry and stable. The traction outsole keeps you stable on the slush and ice.

Promising review: "Love my bugaboots! I have the pleasure of living in Colorado and love to hike so I do so quite often in snowy conditions. Bugaboots are super comfortable, very warm with great traction and high ankle support. Love em so much I got two pairs so I don’t have to haul them back n forth." — JJ
Women's: $89.96+ at ColumbiaMen's: $89.96+ at Columbia
7
Amazon
A pair of Muck Boot arctic tall sport boots
On the sportier end of the spectrum, Muck Boots are great for wet, muddy climates or super snowy and slushy areas. The neoprene upper is comfortable and flexible, while still keeping you warm and comfortably compressed. The high-quality rubber exterior can stomp in puddles and piles and snow and the fleece lining will always keep you toasty.

Promising review: "Comfortable, durable, right fit, feet stay warm in negative weather, no slipping on ice… I love them more than I thought I would." — Ahyoka
Women's: $91.27+ at AmazonMen's: $99.74+ at Amazon
8
Merrell
A pair of Merrell waterproof Moab 3 boots
Merrell's waterproof Moab 3 a longtime fan favorite here at HuffPost for hiking, outdoor time and anything in the snow or slush. Sturdy and comfortable, the mid rise gives you ankle support in bad weather and the protective rubber toe cap keeps your toes dry and comfortable. Though they're made for hiking, they're not too bulky and they look great when styled with trousers or denim, in addition to hiking gear or snow pants.

Promising review: "Comfortable, fits well, goes anywhere A great boot that looks good and fits well. I wear them for school to use for recess duty on messy winter days. I can trudge through the snow and not worry about the cold or getting wet feet." — DaniG
Women's: $119.99+ at MerrellMen's: $119.99+ at Merrell

Before You Go

A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously luscious lips

26 Beauty Products You Should Get If You Wanna Treat Yourself

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING