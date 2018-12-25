Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
10 Winter Boots That Go With Everything And Keep You Warm

Warm winter boots that aren't UGGs.
By Danielle Gonzalez
12/25/2018 12:00pm ET

While we love an excuse to wear our cute winter coats and accessorize with scarves and hats, the winter weather can take a toll on that trendy wardrobe. Snow will destroy your favorite suede booties without the right snow protection for shoes, and you risk frozen feet if you don’t wear boots that are warm enough.

Historically, snow boots have been clunky, unattractive shoes that we dreaded wearing and would quickly change out of the second we stepped foot into the office. Thankfully, designers today have caught on to the need for fashionable winter boots that can withstand snow, water and your 10 a.m. meeting.

You can find sherpa-lined boots that will keep your toes toasty or lace up hiking boots with a fun fur cuff. Plus, snow boots make a great gift for the friend or family member who could use an upgrade from their UGG’s.

We’ve rounded up 10 stylish snow boots to wear this winter that you can shop before it starts to snow.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Women’s Jayne Waterproof Fleece Fold-Down Boots
Timberland
These fleece-lined waterproof Timberland boots can be worn up laced up or folded down in five different colors.
2
Women's Saltwater Sherpa Duck Boot
Sperry
Step through the snow in style with these sherpa-lined Sperry duck boots.
3
Blundstone 1445
Zappos
Two pull tabs make these Blundstone Chelsea boots super easy take off when wearing thick socks.
4
Steve Madden Alaska Lace-Up Bootie with Faux Fur Cuff
Nordstrom
These plush-lined Steve Madden lace up boots have a faux fur cuff for a touch of rugged flair in tan or black.
5
Women’s Jayne Shearling-Collar Boots
Timberland
Pull on these shearling-lined waterproof Timberland boots in a gorgeous burgundy leather.
6
Classic Nuit D'or Ankle Boot
Alice + Whittles
Not only do these waterproof Alice + Whittles ankle boots have glam hardware. They are ethically manufactured with fair labor practices and made with 100 percent natural fair-trade rubber.
7
Springfield Waterproof Winter Boot
Nordstrom
Slide on these statement-worthy waterproof Springfield boots with a plush cuff available in black, white, and red.
8
Urban Outfitters Bailey Hiker Boot
Urban Outfitters
These cozy Urban Outfitters lace up hiker boots have a faux fur lining and plenty of traction for those slippery sidewalks.
9
Fur-Lined Aimlita Aunt Sally
Dr. Martens
Lace up these fur-lined Dr. Marten boots with a 9-eye silhouette and slip-resistant sole
10
SOREL Caribou Boot
Zappos
These waterproof sherpa cuffed SOREL boots are great for the snow and available in tan, gray, and black colors.
FashionStyleNatureShoessnowhiking