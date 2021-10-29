Who says bucket hats can only be worn during the summer? Just because the sweltering heat is replaced with bitter, cold winds and sometimes snow steals the sun’s spotlight doesn’t mean you have to return your trusty bucket hat to the back of your closet. Sure, beanies are the star of the show around this time every year, but there’s nothing wrong with starting a new wardrobe tradition. There are so many options for winter bucket hats that you might start regularly reaching for one during the chilly season.

Bucket hats make a great accessory to an already fire outfit, and when the weather outside is frightful, they make sure our heads aren’t left out in the cold. And even though neutrals are often the universal color scheme for fall and winter, when it comes to any accessory, you can spice it up as much as you want — especially bucket hats. Our list includes hats in an array of fun colors and prints, like lilac, mint green, royal blue and of course cow print, leopard and houndstooth.