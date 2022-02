A pair of faux leather leggings that provide a flattering and seamless fit

Available in sizes XS–4XL and three colors."I actually had the Spanx faux leather leggings in my house when I received these to compare side by side. I loved the Spanx ones but couldn’t justify the $100 price. I wondered if there was a dupe on Amazon...this is it!!The fit is exactly the same as well. (BTW I sized up to a L from my normal M as they run a bit tight) Both leggings even have the same red ribbon label sewn into the waistband. They definitely must be from the same manufacturer. Only difference is the outer side seam of these is sewn in a slightly different way than Spanx...but who would know! I sent the Spanx back and am stoked to have the exact same look for 1/3 of the price!!!" — Alexis