The color black may arguably be the best option when it comes to fall and winter clothing. It’s simultaneously sleek, stylish and goes with everything. Whether you’re in the market for a chunky sweater, an effortless knit dress, a pair of fleece-lined leggings or the perfect cold weather jacket, this list of winter staples all in the color black, will have you set this season.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A fluffy knee-length teddy coat that's both cozy and sophisticated
2
A cutout halter neck sweater for sassy take on winter knit
3
A long-sleeved jumpsuit with a customizable drawstring waist for some chic loungewear
4
A pair of fleece-lined leggings that will seamlessly weather-proof any outfit
5
A pair of lace-up boots that can go with any winter outfit
6
A cozy knit roll-neck dress with pockets, for an effortlessly stylish look
7
A unique off-shoulder blouse perfect for dinner parties, work or even nights out.
8
An expensive-looking faux shearling motorcycle jacket
9
A super-soft terry pull-on jumpsuit for everyday comfortable wear
10
A pair of build-your-own yoga pants for your best-fitting leggings yet
11
A pair of ribbed sweater pants with a split hem
12
An everyday teddy fleece that is soft and comfortable
13
A faux leather trench coat
14
A fuzzy fitted long sleeve for a fluffy twist on a basic staple
15
A pair of faux leather leggings that provide a flattering and seamless fit
16
An effortlessly classy ribbed long-sleeve dress that can go with boots, heels or sneakers
17
A pair of cable knit tech-friendly mittens with fleece lining
18
An oversized knit vest complete with pockets
19
A tapered loungewear set that will give you all the comfort of your favorite PJs
20
A fan-favorite Carhartt beanie that goes with any outfit
21
A high-neck bodysuit for the perfect and most stylish base layer
22
A sultry pair of over-the-knee boots made of smooth and stretchy faux suede
23
A pair of high-rise Levi's skinny jeans with four-way stretch that contour to your form and comfortably define your shape. Because it might finally be time to retire that washed out, ill-fitting pair that are no longer serving you and just taking up precious real estate in your drawer.
24
A high-waisted flared winter skirt with pockets made from non-bulky wool blend
25
A staple black duster cardigan
26
A pair of warm and fuzzy black Ugg slippers to complete your at-home winter uniform
27
A thick knit scarf that can be styled in infinite ways
28
A wrinkle-resistant hooded sweatshirt dress
29
An all-season running jacket that is breathable, cozy and rain repellent