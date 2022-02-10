Shopping

Winter Style Essentials For Anyone Whose Favorite Color Is Black

Chic jackets, cozy sweaters, winter boots and loungewear staples all in this universally flattering color
Jasmin Sandal
Grab a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Jeanewpole1-Womens-Sweater-Sleeve-Pullover/dp/B08HQ643ZZ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6201bb10e4b09170e9d4e7df,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="fuzzy V-neck henley" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6201bb10e4b09170e9d4e7df" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Jeanewpole1-Womens-Sweater-Sleeve-Pullover/dp/B08HQ643ZZ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6201bb10e4b09170e9d4e7df,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">fuzzy V-neck henley</a>, an irresistibly cool <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LY-VAREY-LIN-Shearing-Shearling/dp/B07PH5X1HY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6201bb10e4b09170e9d4e7df,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="faux leather motorcycle jacket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6201bb10e4b09170e9d4e7df" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/LY-VAREY-LIN-Shearing-Shearling/dp/B07PH5X1HY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6201bb10e4b09170e9d4e7df,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">faux leather motorcycle jacket</a> and an adorable<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Queen-Turtleneck-Oversize-Pullover/dp/B0761KZVCY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6201bb10e4b09170e9d4e7df,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" oversized turtleneck sweater dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6201bb10e4b09170e9d4e7df" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Queen-Turtleneck-Oversize-Pullover/dp/B0761KZVCY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6201bb10e4b09170e9d4e7df,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> oversized turtleneck sweater dress</a>.
Amazon
The color black may arguably be the best option when it comes to fall and winter clothing. It’s simultaneously sleek, stylish and goes with everything. Whether you’re in the market for a chunky sweater, an effortless knit dress, a pair of fleece-lined leggings or the perfect cold weather jacket, this list of winter staples all in the color black, will have you set this season.

1
amazon.com
A fluffy knee-length teddy coat that's both cozy and sophisticated
Available in sizes S–3XL and in 22 colors and styles.

Promising review: "So fuzzy and comfortable! This is my favorite coat for the winter now. It fits so well — the arms are actually long enough, and it feels substantial in the cold weather. I've received a ton of compliments on it as well." —Dawn Dooley

Get it from Amazon for $50.99+.
2
amazon.com
A cutout halter neck sweater for sassy take on winter knit
Available in sizes S–XL and six colors.

Promising review: "Such a cute sweater for the price!! It's fairly soft and not itchy at all. Goes with skirts, jeans, sweats, anything. The cutouts are so cute and I even like wearing it backwards to switch it up sometimes! Highly recommend! :)" —Esther Yang

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+.
3
Amazon
A long-sleeved jumpsuit with a customizable drawstring waist for some chic loungewear
Available in sizes S–XXL and 12 colors.

Promising review: "I love this jumper. Super comfy, perfect fit. The waist is a string tie (not elastic!), which I really like. Elastic waistbands can sometimes be too tight even on comfortable clothes so the string is great. The ankles and wrists are stretchy with the perfect amount of 'give' so I can get my feet and hands in and out easily. The fabric is lightweight and easy to move, dance, yoga in. Of course, it's a v-neck so I wear a cami, sports top or halter underneath. And pockets!" —Debbie

Get it from Amazon for $21.69+.
4
amazon.com
A pair of fleece-lined leggings that will seamlessly weather-proof any outfit
Promising review: "I do not know how I managed to live 39 years before discovering fleece-lined tights. I purchased a pair of black and navy to take home to Wisconsin for the holidays. They are incredible. The fleece is beyond soft and it doesn't add any bulk to the tights (which I was concerned about). I was able to wear dresses in 20-degree weather without my legs turning into icicles, and they really helped keep my feet warm as well." —Blondie, Esq.

Get them from Amazon for $21.99+.
5
amazon.com
A pair of lace-up boots that can go with any winter outfit
Available in sizes 5-10 and in three styles.

Promising review: "I absolutely loved these shoes. They were perfect for the festival I went to. I wanted shoes I didn’t care that would get dirt and I didn’t want to wear my Docs for that reason. Honestly, I like these better than my Dr. Martens. I walked in these for three days straight eight hours a day and they didn’t feel like normal boots; they were pretty comfortable. They also did well when it rained or walking into puddles. And when people stepped on my feet they held up very well lol. 10/10 recommend." —Kindle Customer

Get it from Amazon for $47.99+.
6
amazon.com
A cozy knit roll-neck dress with pockets, for an effortlessly stylish look
Available in sizes S–XL and 24 colors.

Promising review: "Love, love, love this sweater. Fits great and feels nice and soft. Looks great with leggings, jeans, or boots. The pockets give it a nice chic look." —Chanel

Get it from Amazon for $23.83+.
7
Amazon
A unique off-shoulder blouse perfect for dinner parties, work or even nights out.
Available in sizes L–5X.

Promising review: "So I look a queeennn, this it's the best top I have purchased and guess what? I GOT MYSELF A SECOND ONE!" —jitsel

Get them from Amazon for $24.99+.
8
Amazon
An expensive-looking faux shearling motorcycle jacket
Available in sizes S–XL and three colors.

Promising review: "This jacket is amazing. It looks expensive. It is extremely comfortable and warm, yet not too hot. Seriously, I wore it in 60-degree weather and was not too hot. I wore it in minus 5-degree weather, yes that’s right, and I was comfortable. I wore it in my house and I didn’t over heat. There’s something about the material. The lining does not shed or flatten and does not look chintzy. It’s thick and spongey like real shearling. It doesn’t really attract lint or hair or anything either. I just can’t say enough about this." —Huesitos

Get it from Amazon for $59.99+.
9
Madewell
A super-soft terry pull-on jumpsuit for everyday comfortable wear
Available in sizes XXS–XXL.

Promising review: "This is not a hard jumper to get in and out of. I have A LOT of onesies and stepping in through the neck is pretty standard stuff. This jumper is SO soft and looks great with a T under, turtleneck, or sweater. If you’re looking for your best at-home life, you want this jumper. I may or may not be on my third day in a row of wearing it. It rivals my Ilana Kohn jumper but if we’re being honest this ones better because it’s soooooo soft!!!! (And it’s about $200 cheaper!) If you’re reading this stop thinking it over and just do!" —Adeearl

Get it from Madewell for $98.
10
Amazon
A pair of build-your-own yoga pants for your best-fitting leggings yet
Available in sizes XS–3X, high waist and cross waist, tall, short and regular lengths, and in two colors.

Promising review: "These are awesome! They are snug, but I attribute that to their compression feature. I love the high-waisted top! I’m a preschool teacher, so I am up and down all day long. The top doesn’t roll and they’re not see-through in the back, so I am confident that I’m fully-covered all day long. I have worn them to work out as well and they felt great! I do wish they were a true dark pigment, rather than a gray/blue/black color, but my co-worker told me she didn’t even notice the off-black color even when I paired these with a white and black shirt." —Kasey Sumearll

Get them from Amazon for $28.88+.
11
Abercrombie and Fitch
A pair of ribbed sweater pants with a split hem
Reviewers recommend sizing down and they are available in sizes S–XL and two colors.

Promising review: "The fit is a little loose from the waist but otherwise it’s fits well throughout the legs. The material is warm, which makes it perfect for winters. It’s very comfortable yet looks classic at the same time. It can be paired with coats and sweaters which will be very useful during this season. I washed it in the machine with the colored fabric setting and it came out just fine." —Abercrombie and Fitch Customer

Get it from Abercrombie and Fitch for $39.99.
12
Amazon
An everyday teddy fleece that is soft and comfortable
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in five colors.

Promising review: "This pullover is such great quality! It has a nice lining and is obviously constructed well. The fit is great and the sleeves weren’t too short! Soft and warm and such a pretty color. I really am happy with it!" —Louisiana Girl

Get it from Amazon for $34.38+.
13
Eloquii
A faux leather trench coat
Available in sizes 14–28.

Promising review: "I love this coat. It fits well and I get a lot of compliments when I wear it." —Eloquii Customer

Get it from Eloquii for $179.95.
14
Amazon
A fuzzy fitted long sleeve for a fluffy twist on a basic staple
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 10 colors.

Promising review: "Quality way above what I expected. I've been disappointed by some sweaters being inferior quality. NOT THIS ONE. If you want a luxury sweater, that brings numerous compliments, this is the one. It is soft and fluffy, not at all scratchy or picky worn alone. Pearl buttons are quality and dress up the sweater. I wore with jeans and black wedge heel booties. Very sharp. Washes like a dream. I put it in the washer on delicate cycle with wool wash and cold water, hung it on a padded hanger to dry, no pressing needed, no reshaping needed! I am impressed!" —RMM

Get it from Amazon for $38.99+.
15
amazon.com
A pair of faux leather leggings that provide a flattering and seamless fit
Available in sizes XS–4XL and three colors.

Promising review: "I actually had the Spanx faux leather leggings in my house when I received these to compare side by side. I loved the Spanx ones but couldn’t justify the $100 price. I wondered if there was a dupe on Amazon...this is it!! The fabric, material, and look is IDENTICAL to the Spanx. The fit is exactly the same as well. (BTW I sized up to a L from my normal M as they run a bit tight) Both leggings even have the same red ribbon label sewn into the waistband. They definitely must be from the same manufacturer. Only difference is the outer side seam of these is sewn in a slightly different way than Spanx...but who would know! I sent the Spanx back and am stoked to have the exact same look for 1/3 of the price!!!" —Alexis

Get it from Amazon for $59.31.
16
Amazon
An effortlessly classy ribbed long-sleeve dress that can go with boots, heels or sneakers
Available in sizes XXS–XXL and three colors.

Get it from Amazon for $29.14+.
17
amazon.com
A pair of cable knit tech-friendly mittens with fleece lining
Promising review: "These gloves are perfect! They are soft and super warm! I can easily use my cellphone while having these gloves on. Driving is not a problem either. They fit wonderfully! The touchscreen feature is great!" —Carla trahan

Get them from Amazon for $14.99.
18
amazon.com
An oversized knit vest complete with pockets
Available in sizes S–4X and in 25 colors.

Promising review: "Love the line of this vest! Love the pockets, too. Quality is really good and it actually kept me warm in a breeze when I wore it to a ball game." —Meggie B.

Get it from Amazon for $35.99+.
19
amazon.com
A tapered loungewear set that will give you all the comfort of your favorite PJs
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 10 colors.

Promising review: "What to buy when there's nothing to do and I never leave my house? A matching sweatsuit. I saw this on a BuzzFeed Shopping list and now it's my go-to quarantine ensemble. The top is cropped above the belly button so you definitely need the very high-waisted pants. I will be buying this in at LEAST one more color to get me through this Midwest winter." —Mary M.

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+.
20
amazon.com
A fan-favorite Carhartt beanie that goes with any outfit
Promising review: "I bought this in charcoal and lost it on a trip, so I bought the exact color again because I missed it so much. Now I'm back to buy it in more colors. It is thick (because it's a watch cap) but I wear it year round in Dallas or Chicago, it's my favorite hat. The fit is snug to the point that I can sling it back without it falling off and it fits over my afro or straight hair the same and doesn't lose its stretch after washing." —CE

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
21
amazon.com
A high-neck bodysuit for the perfect and most stylish base layer
Available in sizes S–3XL and in two colors.

Promising review: "This is something different. I’ve never seen a bodysuit like this. It has the perfect stretch so flattering and soft and it hugs your body just right plus it isn't a thong and lays nicely on your butt so it is an uncomfortable and doesn’t give you wedgies! I will definitely be buying this in different colors I was shocked by how much I love this." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.98+.
22
amazon.com
A sultry pair of over-the-knee boots made of smooth and stretchy faux suede
These thigh-high beauties come in a range of heel styles and heights and calf widths — so you can be as choosy as you'd like when it comes to finding your dream pair.

Promising review: "Couldn't be happier!! I ordered these boot after reading the reviews and I'm glad I did. I bought the low heel version and they are super cute if you don't want a super-high heel. I am 6 feet tall and these boots are ACTUALLY thigh high!! The boots hit about 6 inches above my knee. At the top of the boot my thigh measures at 18.5 inches and I still have room for skinny jeans underneath. As a tall girl these are amazing. I never find thigh high anything! If you are on the fence and you are tall, absolutely buy these!!!" —LAYLA

Get them from Amazon for $48.69+.
23
Levi's
A pair of high-rise Levi's skinny jeans with four-way stretch that contour to your form and comfortably define your shape. Because it might finally be time to retire that washed out, ill-fitting pair that are no longer serving you and just taking up precious real estate in your drawer.
Available in sizes 14M–26M and in two colors.

Promising review: "I love these jeans. They stretch a lot, but still remain fitted. I went a size up thinking the waist would be tighter like the other pair I purchased. I should have stayed true to size that would have been the best fit. Otherwise good." —Customer

Get it from Levi's for $89.50.
24
amazon.com
A high-waisted flared winter skirt with pockets made from non-bulky wool blend
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 29 colors.

Promising review: "I was so impressed with this product — I have never been more satisfied with a clothing purchase on Amazon, ever. The cut prevents it from being scrunchy and bulky; it’s a heavy weight wool so perfectly warm for a winter skirt, it’s lined all the way down; the front waist is a solid band of fabric, it stays in place and doesn’t twist. I’m ordering more. Flattering cut no matter your size. So far the material hasn’t pilled (I have red plaid, it’s flown through two Christmas parties and an all day charity event with no fuzz of pilling). Fantastic purchase." —D

Get it from Amazon for $23.09+.
25
Amazon
A staple black duster cardigan
Available in sizes S–3X and 14 colors.

Promising review: "I was surprised how this cardigan looks because of the price I had paid. Truly bank for your buck! It is very stylish, well made, and the fabric is soft and comfortable. I highly recommend this cardigan to my friends." —Very Pleased

Get it from Amazon for $16+.
26
BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer
A pair of warm and fuzzy black Ugg slippers to complete your at-home winter uniform
Psst! Over 5,000 reviewers rave about these shearling sling backs and some suggest sizing down.

Promising review: "Super Duper comfy. I wear them all over the house. They keep my feet warm. I have a bone spur in my right heel and these slipper cushion my heel very well, no pain. My one negative is when I have to take them off." —iklaz

Get them from Amazon for $99.95.
27
Amazon
A thick knit scarf that can be styled in infinite ways
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this scarf, because of not only how soft this is, but how much warmth this scarf provides while being a fashionable staple piece to your wardrobe. I live in Alaska, so I can definitely vouch for our cold weathers here and for this scarf to be cute and warm, gives it an extra five stars from me for being a genuinely good product for meeting its purpose. For future customers that are on the fence about purchasing this, DO IT! It's totally worth it!" —Sol

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
28
Torrid
A wrinkle-resistant hooded sweatshirt dress
Available in sizes M–6X.

Promising review: "I did not expect to like this as much as I do. My boyfriend bought it for me and I've never worn a hoodie dress. I tend to sweat easily and yet this dress does not cause that. It's warm but it's not too thick. It looks great with or without leggings/tights and because it's a good material it can be washed in the machine without having any issues. I also love the fact that it is very flattering. After wearing this, I plan on purchasing additional sweater dresses in the future." —Torrid Customer

Get it from Torrid for $51.67.
29
Adidas
An all-season running jacket that is breathable, cozy and rain repellent
Available in sizes 1X–4X.

Promising review: "Lovely comfortable fit, great for out running as it keeps you warm but doesn’t cling to you. Nice breathable material too." —Adidas Customer

Get it from Adidas for $100.
A totally customizable, actually handmade quilt coat

Quilt-Pattern And Patchwork Jackets

shoppingshoewinter clothesjacketfall clothing

