Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed.
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days may be the time you decide to treat yourself to a discounted portable hot tub or cafe-style espresso machine.
But these sales are also a great time to stock up on everyday essentials. While they may not be the most glamorous purchases, they’re practical things you’ll use all the time — and now, thanks to Prime Day, they’re on sale.
From under-bed storage to car tissues, we found the best and most practical cold weather items on sale for Prime Day that you and your family will need all fall and winter. They’re items so basic, you may forget how important they are, but rest assured they’re things you’ll be reaching for until springtime.
We hope you can stock up on some beloved favorites and maybe find some new practical items that you didn’t even know how much you needed.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Keen men's Anchorage 3 waterproof insulated pull-on snow boots (41% off)
Keep your toes warm as you walk the dog or shovel snow with these men's insulated winter boots. The pull-on feature makes them extra easy to get on and off when you're all bundled up. They're water- and snow-resistant and have a high-traction anti-slip rubber outsole to keep you supported on slippery surfaces.
A machine-washable dirt-trapping door mat (20% off)
Don't let your pup drag slush, mud and dirt all through the house! This high-density door mat is super absorbent, making it perfect for pets and people to wipe their paws on a snowy or rainy day. It's machine-washable for easy cleaning.
A pair of rechargeable electric hand warmers (34% off)
If your hands are always freezing, you'll love this set of compact, rechargeable hand warmers. Put them together as one larger warmer or peel them apart and put one in each coat pocket. Best of all, each work as a portable phone charger as well.
A cozy Lululemon-style pull over (20% off)
Reviewers say this cozy pullover is a budget-friendly substitute for the Lululemon scuba quarter-zip
. It's chic enough that you'll love to wear it out of the house but comforting enough that you can wear it to sleep or lounge around the house.
A set of under-bed soft storage containers (23% off)
Store beach blankets, summer clothes and other warm-weather soft items under your bed with these foldable low-profile and stackable fabric storage boxes. They're good looking enough that you won't mind having them out in your closet or visible under furniture but they also will fit under the bed.
Cetaphil moisturizing cream (23% off)
Your dry winter skin will thank you for getting a big tub of those extra nourishing Cetaphil cream. It helps restore the skin barrier, which is helpful on chilly days and can keep dry feet and elbows feeling good when they're super dried out.
A Stanley insulated thermos (30% off)
You already love your 40-ounce Stanley cup for iced drinks in warmer weather. Now it's time to swap for this 16- or 20-ounce leakproof, travel-friendly vacuum-insulated tumbler. It keeps your coffee or tea hot for hours on end and can go in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.
A Zojirushi rice cooker (18% off)
What cold-weather meal is complete without some warm rice? Never worry about burning it, getting the water ratio wrong or otherwise messing up your grains with this versatile and easy rice cooker. It keeps food warm after cooking and can be used as a steamer for veggies and dumplings.
Vicks personal sinus steam inhaler (29% off)
Stuffy noses, head colds and general gross winter sinus days call for this at-home steam inhaler for 5-15 minute treatments. It gives a warm mist of steam to help with coughs and congestion and can be used with menthol pads for even extra soothing.
The 6-quart Instant Pot Duo (30% off)
You don’t need to be a chef to slow cook, steam and sauté (not to mention roast, bake, dehydrate, slow cook, air fry and make rice). With a ton of one-touch pre-set programs, the Instant Pot is intended to make your life easier and way more delicious.
A Theragun Prime massage gun (30% off)
When your muscles are tense from the cold weather or sore from shoveling snow, you'll enjoy giving them a good pummeling with this Theragun. It comes with four different heads to get into all the knots and tight spots and has an endergonic handle that's easy to hold.
Revlon One-Step dryer brush (30% off)
When you're running late for work with wet hair and it's freezing outside, you'll be happy to have this beloved Revlon styling brush that's a blow dryer and a styling tool all in one. With over 33,000 five-star reviews
, three heat/speed settings and a unique oval shape, it promises to reduce frizz by 30% (and consequently make your mornings 100% less stressful).
The Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner (28% off)
If your furry friends or little ones brings snow or dirt into the house, fret not. The small but powerful Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner has over 33,000 five-star ratings
on Amazon
. Revive your couch, pillows, car seats, carpet and rugs with this portable cleaner, which has a 48-ounce reservoir for soiled water and comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool to scrub messes and suck up stains.
A set of shoe odor eliminator balls (20% off)
While you're at it, these shoe odor-eliminating balls will help zap any sweaty or gross smells coming from your cold-weather shoes. Keep your boots feeling fresh with these powerful balls that suck in all the smells.
A highly-rated Dreo space heater (15% off)
Give a little extra warmth to a home office or bedroom with this powerful standing space heater. It has a remote control from extra control and can provide consistent heat to a space.
A Bluetti portable rechargeable battery (30% off)
If the power goes out in a winter storm, you'll be happy to have this rechargeable battery with multiple outlets. It has a flashlight included and can charge a laptop four times or keep a mini fridge running for four hours.