Olympian Awaits Special News From Home: 'I Have My Phone On Me Wherever I Go'

Leif Nordgren’s third and final Winter Olympics may be his most memorable yet ― but not for sporting reasons.

The biathlete’s wife, NBC5 meteorologist Caitlin Napoleoni, is due to give birth to their first child back home in the U.S. on Friday when the 2022 Games officially open in Beijing.

“When my wife and I found out in June, basically when the due date would be, she was very supportive right away because we knew this was going to be my last Olympics,” Nordgren explained. “Basically I have my phone on me wherever I go.”