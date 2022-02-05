'Overzealous' Olympics Security Guard Bundles Reporter Out Of The Way During Live Shot

The International Olympic Committee says an Olympic security guard was “being overzealous” by manhandling a reporter broadcasting live on Dutch television before the opening ceremony.

Asked about the incident, Beijing Olympics spokeswoman Yan Jiarong says “we welcome all the international media” to report on the games and will protect their legal rights.

Advertisement

Sjoerd den Daas was speaking to the camera Friday when a security official pushed him away. He was able to complete his report later.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams says “it was an unfortunate circumstance” and Olympic officials have contacted broadcaster NOS.

NOS is the Netherlands’ state broadcaster and an official rights holder of the Olympic Games. Den Daas is its correspondent in China.