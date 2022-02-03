Winter Olympics Video Has Every Photography Buff Very, Very Nervous

Wipeouts and accidents are natural occurrences at the Winter Olympics, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t gut-wrenching to watch.

Even when they happen to inanimate objects.

On Friday morning, NBC tweeted out a video from its @NBCOlympics Twitter account that shows a very, very expensive camera taking a tumble down a snowy hill.

It’s pretty dramatic ― at least to anyone who has risked destroying something very, very expensive.

NBC did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on whether the photographer and camera were reunited and on the condition of the camera.

Based on the reactions, it seems like every photography buff was on the edge of their seat while watching the 41-second video.

Wow, sports photographers will tell you that is a VERY Expensive camera body and lens. I do hope it was not damaged, yikes. But we shall see, good luck — L. Cruz/outdoors is fun (@cruzzeroutdoors) February 3, 2022

There were bits flying off at the beginning of the video, I was cringing so hard. — Shadow Trick (@Just_Eleanora) February 3, 2022

this is what Hell looks like https://t.co/bn6tzwft3N — Annie Rice (@annierice_photo) February 3, 2022

At least when I dropped my camera off the balcony at Neuschwanstein Castle it was a cheap point-and-shoot 😭 https://t.co/5tyGRCavHr — Kate Cox (@KCoxDC) February 3, 2022

Some people expressed confusion at the video.

These new Winter Olympic events are weird. https://t.co/4hMk8SvBta — Max Gersh (@pd_cameraman) February 3, 2022

Others gave credit where credit was due.

The other cameras are going to have a very tough time surpassing that performance. — Tigers Three (@TigersThree) February 3, 2022

9.4 stayed in line, flips were controlled and dismount was strong. Move him to the medal round. — Travis Everly (@everlytl) February 3, 2022

Fastest camera in the downhill competition. https://t.co/FYylHjAV0L — Chris Pugh (@chrispugh) February 3, 2022

One person saw an opportunity.

Me checking Craigslist for the upcoming “Slightly used camera & lens. Only dropped ONCE!” listing. — Carlos Salcedo (not the soccer player) (@yesanothertweet) February 3, 2022

But one guy jokingly suggested that the video was a sign there was a bigger problem at stake.

