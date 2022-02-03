Winter Olympics Video Has Every Photography Buff Very, Very Nervous

Wipeouts and accidents are natural occurrences at the Winter Olympics, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t gut-wrenching to watch.
Even when they happen to inanimate objects.
On Friday morning, NBC tweeted out a video from its @NBCOlympics Twitter account that shows a very, very expensive camera taking a tumble down a snowy hill.
It’s pretty dramatic ― at least to anyone who has risked destroying something very, very expensive.
NBC did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on whether the photographer and camera were reunited and on the condition of the camera.
Based on the reactions, it seems like every photography buff was on the edge of their seat while watching the 41-second video.
Some people expressed confusion at the video.
Others gave credit where credit was due.
One person saw an opportunity.
But one guy jokingly suggested that the video was a sign there was a bigger problem at stake.