Floral Dresses And Knit Sweaters Are The Perfect Winter-To-Spring Items

The beauty of this fashion trend is that you probably have these two transition pieces in your closet.

Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but that doesn’t mean you should ditch them altogether.

Once the weather starts warming up, florals, particularly floral dresses, are the easiest way to bring your wardrobe out of the winter darkness. But seeing as the weather can be fickle as it transitions from cold to warm, you’ll probably need some sort of outer layer. Enter the chunky knit sweater, the perfect companion to all your floral dresses.

Knits are paired with florals at the Kenzo fall/winter 2019 show on Jan. 20 in Paris.
The overall aesthetic of this wardrobe combo has a cool, grunge vibe to it — think Marc Jacobs at Perry Ellis — yet still feels modern. Street style stars are into the trend, and it also showed up on the runways, notably at the Kenzo show (above), where bright chunky knits were layered under equally bright dresses. But you can also try layering a chunky cardigan or sweater over your dresses, giving the illusion of separates.

Yasmin Sewell,&nbsp;vice president of style and creative at Farfetch, wears a floral dress wrapped in a belted, chunky cardigan in London.
Style consultant Estelle Pigault wears a purple cardigan atop a green floral dress in Paris.
The beauty of this trend is that you’re likely to have these two style staples in your closet. But if not, we’ve rounded up a few options that might inspire you. Check them out below:

Reformation Sarah Dress
Reformation
Get the Reformation Sarah dress for $178.
Everlane Texture Cardigan
Everlane
Get the Everlane texture cardigan for $98.
Aritzia Babaton Floral Wrap Dress
Aritzia
Get the Aritzia Babaton floral wrap dress for $138.
Zaful Cable Knit Sweater
Zaful
Get the Zaful cable knit sweater for $18.99 (sale price as of publish date).
Zara Red Floral Dress
Zara
Get the Zara red floral dress for $69.90.
H&M Cable Knit Cardigan
H&M
Get the H&M cable knit cardigan for $37.99 (sale price as of publish date).
Forever 21 Striped Floral Dress
Forever 21
Get the Forever 21 striped floral dress for $27.90.
& Other Stories Rib Knit Cardigan
& Other Stories
Get the & Other Stories rib knit cardigan for $145.
Urban Outfitters Dallas Floral Plunging Midi Dress
Urban Outfitters
Get the Urban Outfitters Dallas midi dress for $59.
The Group by Babaton Luxe Cashmere Cardigan
Aritzia
Get the The Group by Babaton luxe cashmere sweater for $98.99 (sale price as of publish date).
