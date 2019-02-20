Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but that doesn’t mean you should ditch them altogether.

Once the weather starts warming up, florals, particularly floral dresses, are the easiest way to bring your wardrobe out of the winter darkness. But seeing as the weather can be fickle as it transitions from cold to warm, you’ll probably need some sort of outer layer. Enter the chunky knit sweater, the perfect companion to all your floral dresses.

Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images Knits are paired with florals at the Kenzo fall/winter 2019 show on Jan. 20 in Paris.

The overall aesthetic of this wardrobe combo has a cool, grunge vibe to it — think Marc Jacobs at Perry Ellis — yet still feels modern. Street style stars are into the trend, and it also showed up on the runways, notably at the Kenzo show (above), where bright chunky knits were layered under equally bright dresses. But you can also try layering a chunky cardigan or sweater over your dresses, giving the illusion of separates.

Kirstin Sinclair via Getty Images Yasmin Sewell, vice president of style and creative at Farfetch, wears a floral dress wrapped in a belted, chunky cardigan in London.

Christian Vierig via Getty Images Style consultant Estelle Pigault wears a purple cardigan atop a green floral dress in Paris.