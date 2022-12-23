Photos Show Extreme Winter Weather Battering The U.S.

Bone-chilling temperatures, blankets of snow and powerful stormwaters have descended on much of the United States, adding to the chaos of one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

Few places in the U.S. have been spared by the harsh winter weather, which has spanned from coast to coast and includes white-out blizzard conditions throughout the Midwest, powerful storm surges in the Northeast, massive power outages in Texas and staggering temperature drops in the Mountain West.

On Friday, about 60% of the U.S. was under a winter weather advisory or warning, and at least 10,000 flights had been canceled or delayed, forcing many to ditch holiday plans.

Take a look at the effect the wet and icy weather has had across the country.

Vapor rises off Lake Michigan on Friday, obscuring Chicago's Centennial Wheel. Temperatures hovered around -8 degrees. Wind chill temperatures may dip as low as -40 degrees overnight. Scott Olson via Getty Images

Charles Zajicek uses a power sweeper to clear snow off the sidewalk Thursday in downtown Minneapolis. The Twin Cities saw 8 inches of snow Wednesday. Star Tribune via Getty Images via Getty Images

Rows of headstones at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery are blanketed by snow Thursday. Associated Press

A shopper is surrounded by blowing snow in Ashtabula, Ohio, on Friday. Associated Press

Lake Erie waters wash over the shoreline Friday in Hamburg, New York, where wind gusts of over 70 miles per hour are expected. John Normile via Getty Images

Mike Palmquist's beard freezes Thursday in downtown Minneapolis. Star Tribune via Getty Images

Vapor rises from a frosty Lake Michigan near downtown Chicago on Thursday. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Lake Michigan vapor creates an eerie scene in Milwaukee on Thursday. Associated Press

Andres Garduno and his son Matteo Jimenez Garduno, both from Mexico, have a snowball fight during the winter storm at Chicago's Millennium Park ice rink on Thursday. Chicago Tribune via Getty Images

James Garofalo of Colorado Springs, Colorado, lies down at Denver International Airport on Thursday after his flight and more than 500 others at the airport were canceled. Hyoung Chang via Getty Images

A pedestrian in St. Louis uses a blanket to fend off the sub-freezing cold Thursday. Associated Press

In Westport, Massachusetts, on Friday, a truck clears piles of stones blown ashore by a storm surge. via Associated Press

A family bundled up in winter clothes makes their way across the street in Buffalo, New York, on Friday after stocking up on supplies at the grocery store. Associated Press

An information panel shows numerous canceled flights and delays at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday. MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images

A motorist drives through a flooded street in Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Thursday. Brian Snyder via Reuters

Workers de-ice an American Airlines plane Thursday as high winds whip around 7.5 inches of new snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Star Tribune via Getty Images via Getty Images

A snowed-in car is left parked in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday. Star Tribune via Getty Images via Getty Images

A delivery truck drives through floodwaters on the Portland, Maine, waterfront on Friday. Associated Press

A pedestrian uses cross-country skis to navigate a sidewalk in Bellingham, Washington, early Tuesday morning. Associated Press