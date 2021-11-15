Chris Tobin via Getty Images According to dermatologists, your skin barrier can be more compromised during the winter so finding a sunscreen with a moisturizing formula can help protect your skin when it's most vulnerable.

We’ve all fallen prey the deceptive nature of the sun, especially during the colder months when it seems to disappear from sight, leading us to believe that it might be OK to skip sunscreen for the day. In reality, the harmful rays of the sun are still very much present, and still very much a risk.

UVB rays, a type of ultraviolet ray most responsible for skin cancers and premature aging of the skin, are never blocked by an overcast sky due to their ability to penetrate clouds and windows, explained Jeannette Graf, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

“UVB rays may be less intense in the winter, but they are present year-round, and can be especially harmful in the winter because they reflect off of the ice and snowy surfaces onto your skin. The reflection of the rays actually causes them to hit you twice, once directly and once indirectly. This increases the chance of sunburn, premature aging, and skin cancer,” Graf said.

And then there are UVA rays to consider.

“UVA rays can damage our skin especially on sunny days but also on cloudy days and during the winter. UVA rays are of a longer wavelength and can readily penetrate whereas UVB is less readily involved in those scenarios,” explained Daniel Sugai, a board-certified dermatologist practicing in Bellevue, Washington

Sandra Lee is the founder of SLMD skincare and a board-certified dermatologist in California, who might be better known for inciting a pimple-popping craze as Dr. Pimple Popper. She further explained to HuffPost why winter sun protection is so crucial.

“During the winter months, our skin barrier is more vulnerable to environmental changes, so it’s already working harder to stay balanced and healthy. Wearing sunscreen during the day means your skin cells have less damage to try to repair overnight, which can help protect you from premature aging (not to mention skin cancer),” Lee said.

So what should you look for when comes to winterized sunscreens?

“Mineral based sunscreens containing zinc oxide or titanium oxide provide additional moisturizing benefits,” said Beth Goldstein, a board-certified dermatologist at Central Dermatology Center in North Carolina.

She also suggested looking for options containing humectants, those “water-grabbing” ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, lactic acid and glycols. They “help the skin retain moisture through normalizing the top layer of the skin as they attract water into the skin from not only the dermis below, but also from the environment,” Goldstein said.

And, of course, “Look for sun protective products labeled as broad spectrum of at least SPF 30,” she added.

With the help of dermatologists, we created a list of sunscreens that can address your dry winter skin concerns and offer the best protection from the sun, this year and next.