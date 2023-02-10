“Great traction in moderately slippery conditions, warm enough for snowy Minnesota, and waterproof in slush! For a walk, a trip to the store, or a session with the shovel if the fresh snow isn’t too deep, these boots are doing the job nicely. Recommend!” — Diane M

“I bought these a week ago. I was looking for a stable, warm, comfortable and supportive shoe to carry me through another ungodly Winter in Michigan. We’ve already had ice and snow and these shoes are a dream! I have other Merrell Winter boots but this is my first Merrell shoe. It met and exceeded my expectations especially running in and out of Meijer in slick conditions.” — Anonymous

“This is exactly what I was looking for in a winter shoe. Waterproof, great tread/traction, comfortable, and warm. This is my go-to shoe in the winter, weather I’m just going out to the mailbox or running errands. It can handle a couple inches of snow and slush without my feet getting wet. Easy on-and-off, too! Very happy.” — BLN