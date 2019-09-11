HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Bohdan Bobak / EyeEm via Getty Images How to declutter your desktop and nightstand easily.

An organized space is an organized life ― or, so your “Type-A” friend might have you believe. There might be some truth to their belief, however, as studies suggest that people are better at work and feel more “in control” when they’re more organized.

If that all sounds good to you but you’re not sure where to start, you could try decluttering your nightstand with this 3-in-1 AirDock Wireless Charging Station.

This charging pad and power station comes in black or white, and can handle your smartphone, smartwatch and wireless earbuds (and their multiple cords). The sleek design paired with powerful charging capabilities makes it an ideal addition to the modern home.

This 3-in-1 device includes over-voltage protection, temperature control, foreign object detection and more to protect all your electronics when they’re charging. It’s designed for speedy charging and equipped with a high-power AC adapter, too.

Low battery is a total pain, but a desktop cluttered with cords and chargers is just as bad. Avoid it as much as possible with the AirDock Wireless Charging Station, which has been discounted to only $35. Choose between black and white to match your decor.

