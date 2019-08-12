HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost x StackCommerce

In theory, Apple’s AirPods provide everything we’re looking for when it comes to true wireless earbuds. They’re pocket-sized, feature great audio quality and allow you to completely cut the cord on those pesky wired headphones. But what we don’t love about them is the price.

If you’re looking for an earbud alternative that still delivers on all the features you’d expect of AirPods — minus the $150 plus price tag — look no further than xFyro Aria True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds.

This device has raised around $2 million on Indiegogo and has gained a lot of popularity thanks to its cutting-edge features, including Bluetooth, a long-lasting battery with eight hours of life on a single charge, a powerful charging case that features 24 extra hours of charge, and even an auto-pairing function that makes syncing up your earbuds with your devices a breeze.

But what seals the deal is the price. Currently, the xFyro Aria True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are just $99 (that’s 60% off), meaning they are a full $60 cheaper than AirPods.

Like what you see? Sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter for more editor-sourced products and reviews.

xFyro ARIA True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - $99



See Deal

If you’re looking for the best deal before you buy, check out HuffPost Coupons for promo codes on your favorite brands like Groupon, Nordstrom and Ray-Ban.