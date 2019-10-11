HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost x StackCommerce Right now you can pick up both the headphones and the companion translator app for just $100.

Headphones are a travel necessity to make on-the-go calls, tune in to podcasts and drown out the hustle and bustle of crowded airport terminals. But what if your headphones could do more? That’s what Aunu Audio asked when creating a pair of wireless headphones to complement the brand’s popular language translation app.

The Aunu Audio M50 wireless headphones are, first and foremost, a good set of earbuds. They deliver top-quality audio for up to six hours at a time, and the charging case extends that battery life up to 150 hours (that’s six days!). But what makes Aunu Audio’s earbuds unique is that they’re designed to complement Aunu’s popular language translation app — and right now you can get access to both for a discount.

Here’s how it works: When you pair your headphones with the app, you can interpret over 33 languages in real-time without typing anything out or reading from your phone. French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese, Italian and more will be translated immediately into your ear. Your phone hears the words being spoken and, via the app on your phone, translates directly into your ears so you can pretend to be multilingual.

HuffPost x StackCommerce Right now you can pick up both the headphones and the companion translator app for just $100.

If that wasn’t futuristic enough, the app’s interactive integration allows for automatic listening and translation, so you don’t need to press a microphone button every time someone starts speaking. There’s also a replay function, so you don’t have to worry about missing a phrase or two.

Aunu’s translation app can technically be used with any ol’ pair of headphones, but the Aunu M50 wireless headphones are specifically designed by the brand to work seamless with the app. Plus, they’re water-resistant and ergonomically designed to stay put in your ears, so they’re good for pretty much any trip you have on your calendar.

Right now, you can get both the headphones and the companion translator app for just $100. It’s a great combination for frequent flyers, international business travelers and pretty much anyone who’s interested in learning a new language. At the very least, you won’t make a fool out of yourself while trying to order at a restaurant in Paris or Tokyo.

If you like what you see, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter for more editor-sourced products and reviews. And, check out HuffPost Coupons, where we’ve pulled together promo codes and discounts from brands you know and trust like Bed Bath and Beyond and Target.

Aunu Audio M50 True Wireless Headphones + Companion Translator App - $99.99



See Deal