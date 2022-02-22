Shopping

Beats By Dre Wireless Headphones Are On Sale On Amazon

Save up to $80 on the Solo3 Bluetooth headphones for a limited time only.

Save $70 on the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Beats-Solo3-Wireless-Ear-Headphones/dp/B07HKHWX7X?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6215057de4b06e1cc585fdff,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="black" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6215057de4b06e1cc585fdff" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Beats-Solo3-Wireless-Ear-Headphones/dp/B07HKHWX7X?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6215057de4b06e1cc585fdff,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">black</a> Solo3, $50 on both <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Beats-Solo3-Wireless-Ear-Headphones/dp/B07HKHWX7X?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6215057de4b06e1cc585fdff,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="rose gold" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6215057de4b06e1cc585fdff" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Beats-Solo3-Wireless-Ear-Headphones/dp/B07HKHWX7X?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6215057de4b06e1cc585fdff,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">rose gold</a> and<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Beats-Solo3-Wireless-Ear-Headphones/dp/B07HKHWX7X?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6215057de4b06e1cc585fdff,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" red" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6215057de4b06e1cc585fdff" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Beats-Solo3-Wireless-Ear-Headphones/dp/B07HKHWX7X?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6215057de4b06e1cc585fdff,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> red</a> and $80 on the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Beats-Solo3-Wireless-Ear-Headphones/dp/B07HKHWX7X?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6215057de4b06e1cc585fdff,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="satin gold " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6215057de4b06e1cc585fdff" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Beats-Solo3-Wireless-Ear-Headphones/dp/B07HKHWX7X?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6215057de4b06e1cc585fdff,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">satin gold </a>.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Dr. Dre’s famous headphones, Beats Solo3, are discounted as much as 35% off on Amazon for a limited time only. Founded in 2006, this brand has become synonymous with a superior listening experience for music lovers everywhere. In fact, they have over 32,000 five-star reviews on Amazon alone and are one of the site’s top choices for over-ear headphones.

Available in four different colors, the Beats Solo3 feature an Apple W1 chip and wireless Bluetooth connectivity that allow you to not just listen to music, but take calls, control your music and activate Siri commands using your voice. If you don’t have an Apple device, that’s OK: These headphones are compatible with Android devices, too.

The adjustable comfort-cushioned ear cups and compact design make these a great portable everyday option for commuters or at-home listening. You can enjoy up to 40 hours of listening time per charge, and there is even a rapid-charging feature that gives you an additional three hours of playback with just five minutes of charging. You can expect to hear spacial audio and fine-tuned acoustics for an immersive experience that is both crisp and balanced.

The only difference between each of the headphones are the color options, however we don’t know for how long this sale will last ― so grab a pair while you can.

Get the black pair for $130.15 (originally $199.95; 35%off).

Get the rose gold pair for $149.95 (originally $199.95; 25% off).

Get the red pair for $149.99 (originally $199.95; 25% off).

Get the satin gold pair for $219.95 (originally $299.95; 27% off).

