Welcome to HuffPost’s Simple Pleasures, where I’m writing about the one purchase that made me happiest recently, producing a much-needed hit of shopping serotonin. Today, we’re talking about one of my favorite pandemic buys: a wireless karaoke microphone.
I made a whole bunch of truly wild purchases in the early days of lockdown. I was on a desperate search for material goods that would alternatively soothe my nerves, help me forget I was trapped in a 250-square-foot apartment by myself and keep me from renting an RV and driving from New York to California to be with my family. Netflix binges, home workouts and baking are all well and good, but sometimes you have to be the entertainment yourself.
In fact, as a lifelong singalong enthusiast, I’m surprised it took me this long to even consider getting a home karaoke situation sorted. And now that I have, I’m pleased to report that this $31 microphone is the most hilarious and joy-inducing object that I own.
If you, like me, have children in your life but aren’t a parent, then there is no faster way to become the number one auntie than by having this microphone on hand. If you’re on the dating scene and are scrambling for an original activity, bring this bad boy to your next picnic date to see if your Tinder match can roll with the punches and let loose. It’s a great barometer for people’s willingness to be silly and vulnerable in front of others. (Unfortunately, I learned this from experience.)
This seemingly simple karaoke microphone is surprisingly high-tech. It has a built-in Bluetooth module that enables it to act as a wireless speaker, mp3 player and recorder all in one, and these functions can be used at the same time. I pair it with my phone so that it’ll play my song of choice (I usually just find the karaoke versions of songs I like on YouTube), and this means you can hear both the music and your voice piercing the sky via the microphone’s speakers in tandem. If Bluetooth isn’t your thing, you can use a cable connection instead.
Another really fun detail is that the microphone has various multi-function buttons that make it a breeze to switch into different sounds, like echo mode. It gives your voice a robotic, autotuned quality depending on how high you turn it up.
The microphone comes with a portable black case, an audio cable, a charging cable, a manual and a colorful box. Not only have I enjoyed whipping it out at extremely unexpected moments, but it makes a fabulous gift for kids, family members, someone you are newly dating and even coworkers you don’t know that well. There is simply no occasion when the wireless karaoke mic is not right.
But don’t just take my word for it! This Bonaok microphone has 4.4 out of 5 stars and almost 69,700 ratings on Amazon. Keep reading to check out other shoppers’ thoughts and pick up this simple pleasure for yourself. I promise you won’t regret it.
Bonaok wireless bluetooth microphone
Consider this the premiere wireless Bluetooth karaoke microphone. It is available in 13 glamorous colors.
Promising reviews: "Everyone around me, friends and family crazy about Karaoke! and they love singing. And my wife and I saw this Microphone from one of the retailer during Christmas season and we just had to order it. I ordered the rose gold per my wife's request and I must say it was very nice color and she loved the fact that it is very shiny metallic-like. It syncs to any Bluetooth device fast and easy. The microphone is very easy to use. It has three main sliders to control 3 types of volume, one for your voice's volume, one for your voice's echo and another the music that you are playing. Each of the control is self-explanatory and the packaging has all the essentials as well, it has a case to hold the microphone and case was made of very durable material, USB cable for charging and another USB to 3.5mm microphone cable for recording to a computer. We will have a family gathering this month and we can just grab the mic and any night can turn into a Karaoke party! I think kids will love this as well. If they like it very much, we have a plan on purchasing a couple more. Supporting micro SD card can be great for storing songs. Also, the Bluetooth has a great distance of connection so you can dance and play around the house without any trouble of disconnection." — Pedrito
"I thought it looked okay but when I finally received it, oh boy. It's so sleek and nice looking! My friends guessed it was around $200. It comes with a holding case that is durable and compact, so you can impress, laugh at, or annoy your friends anywhere and anytime (as long as there is Bluetooth). The echo effect is really nice. My friends thought there was a singer in the background on the karaoke track but the echo effect is so good that it gives that illusion. This is an extremely fun gadget. I only wish the volume went a little louder, but for $40 this thing is extremely worth it." — Chanel S.
"It's well packaged in a case together with a charging cord, aux cord, and 2 windscreens. I really loved this karaoke mic! I would say that the microphone is loud enough. Also, it has long battery life! Though it's not a professional mic, it's worth it! It's very easy and fun to use." — Triciaaa
A kid-friendly BlueFire microphone
I wanted to throw a more affordable, kid-centric option in the mix in case you want to get one with the whole family in mind or simply don't want to spend too much money on a toy. It's a very popular pick on Amazon, with 4.4 out of 5 stars and over 15,100 ratings. It's available in seven fun, youthful colors, so you can jazz up your vibe accordingly.
Promising reviews: "My 4 year old loves to sing and dance. I’ve purchased quite a few microphones for her, but none of them were really that great. I thought about buying her a professional one, but those are expensive and I’m worried about her breaking it. She saw this one online and showed it to me so we took a chance. It’s really great! It’s super loud, so be prepared for that, haha. But the quality is really amazing, especially for the price. I was shocked. My daughter loves this microphone. I will be recommending it to anyone who has kids who want to sing. I’m not sure if it says it in the description but if you hold down the REC button for a few seconds. It’ll change the voice as well! We had a lot of fun with that feature. It can make your voice sound high pitch, really deep, and all sorts of things. We’re really loving this microphone and I can’t rave about it enough right now. I feel like I waste a lot of money buying toys for her that just don’t work out, so I’m glad this one was worth it." — Ashley
"Great sound and lots of fun. My children and their friends enjoy this microphone so much! I was impressed by the sound quality and the flashing lights are really fun. It's easy to use and connect to a Bluetooth device - I connected to my phone and was able to play music through my Spotify app for music to sing along to. The kids enjoyed it so much I ordered a second one so that they wouldn't have to fight over it." — Amazon customer