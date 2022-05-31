Bonaok wireless bluetooth microphone

is available in 13 glamorous colors.



"Everyone around me, friends and family crazy about Karaoke! and they love singing. And my wife and I saw this Microphone from one of the retailer during Christmas season and we just had to order it. I ordered the rose gold per my wife's request and I must say it was very nice color and she loved the fact that it is very shiny metallic-like. It syncs to any Bluetooth device fast and easy. The microphone is very easy to use. It has three main sliders to control 3 types of volume, one for your voice's volume, one for your voice's echo and another the music that you are playing. Each of the control is self-explanatory and the packaging has all the essentials as well, it has a case to hold the microphone and case was made of very durable material, USB cable for charging and another USB to 3.5mm microphone cable for recording to a computer. We will have a family gathering this month and we can just grab the mic and any night can turn into a Karaoke party! I think kids will love this as well. If they like it very much, we have a plan on purchasing a couple more. Supporting micro SD card can be great for storing songs. Also, the Bluetooth has a great distance of connection so you can dance and play around the house without any trouble of disconnection." —





"I thought it looked okay but when I finally received it, oh boy. It's so sleek and nice looking! My friends guessed it was around $200. It comes with a holding case that is durable and compact, so you can impress, laugh at, or annoy your friends anywhere and anytime (as long as there is Bluetooth). The echo effect is really nice. My friends thought there was a singer in the background on the karaoke track but the echo effect is so good that it gives that illusion. This is an extremely fun gadget. I only wish the volume went a little louder, but for $40 this thing is extremely worth it." —

"It's well packaged in a case together with a charging cord, aux cord, and 2 windscreens. I really loved this karaoke mic! I would say that the microphone is loud enough. Also, it has long battery life! Though it's not a professional mic, it's worth it! It's very easy and fun to use." —





