Amazon This portable neck fan comes in five colors: green, dark blue, silver, pink and yellow.

Summertime is quickly approaching with its unwanted pal, sweat. In addition to stocking up on your favorite deodorant, swimsuits and backyard umbrellas to shield yourself from the sun, you may also want to consider wearing this $32 portable neck fan on days when your neck sweat just won’t let up.

With over 8,000 five-star Amazon reviews and an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it’s definitely worth wearing or packing for your next beach visit or vacation. And it comes in multiple colors, including green, pink, yellow, silver and dark blue.

Since it’s bladeless and wireless, you don’t have to deal with any annoying wires that would get in the way or tangle in your hair. Simply put it around your neck and choose one of the three wind settings: weak wind, natural wind or strong wind.

This rechargeable fan is built with 78 ventilation holes and has a battery life of 4-16 hours depending on which wind setting you’re using. It comes with a USB-C charging cable.

“Bought this for my mom who is always having hot flashes (thank you, menopause!). She absolutely loves it! It’s light weight and super quiet— a bonus for my mom who already has hearing loss and hearing aids.” — swray

“Unlike other neck fans, this one does not grab my hair and the vents go all the way to the back cooling my neck. It works so well that three of my friends are buying it. A microphone does not pick up a sound when it is the low speed. I use it at church when singing, at work, and when I go out. I am also pleased that the battery is easy to charge. So far, the battery is working well.” — Mj

“I work in a nursing home and they keep the temperature warmer than in most places because elderly people get very cold even in the scorching summer heat. This thing has been amazing. I was so uncomfortable sweating all the time at work and this neck fan works SO WELL. LIFESAVER! The battery life is pretty good as well. So happy with this purchase.” — Jennifer