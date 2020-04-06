Wisconsin Governor Orders Tuesday Election Postponed Due To Coronavirus

“Hundreds of thousands of workers are going to their jobs every day, serving in essential roles in our society. There’s no question that an election is just as important as getting take-out food,” Fitzgerald and Vos said in a statement.

Wisconsin has reported more than 2,300 positive cases of the coronavirus, and more than 70 related deaths ― more than double the number of cases the state reported last week. Evers imposed a stay-at-home order on March 25, shuttering all nonessential businesses and forbidding people who don’t live in the same household from gathering.

But even Evers seemed resigned to the April 7 election date as of last week. Friday was the first time the governor said he wanted to postpone the date, but he said he was legally unable to do so without the approval of the state legislature.

Changing the election date in Wisconsin is particularly complicated because the ballot also includes local and state races for seats with term limits, some as soon as this month.

There’s also a contentious race for the state Supreme Court. Technically a nonpartisan race, the incumbent candidate, Justice Dan Kelly, has been endorsed by President Donald Trump. Wisconsin Democrats have raised concerns that Republican are attempting to suppress voter turnout to give Kelly an easier path to a 10-year term on the court over liberal Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky.

Republican officials, however, say changing the date for Election Day, or moving to a mail-in only election, would create too much confusion