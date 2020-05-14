Wisconsin Gov. Slams Ruling That Overturns Stay-At-Home Order: We’ll Have More Deaths

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) on Wednesday warned the state is now “in the Wild West” after the state Supreme Court blocked his bid to extend the state’s stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
“At this point in time, there is no orders, there’s nothing that’s compelling people to do anything other than having chaos here,” Evers told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi.
“We’re going to have more cases. We’re going to have more deaths and it’s a sad occasion for the state,” he warned.
Evers said the “good progress” made by the state’s citizens amid the lockdown, which had resulted in “one of the lowest numbers of cases per capita in the Midwest,” had been thrown “into chaos” in “one fell swoop” by Wednesday’s 4-3 ruling of the conservative-controlled high court.
He also noted how the Tavern League of Wisconsin had, following the ruling, told businesses via a statement and on its website that they could “OPEN IMMEDIATELY!”
People visited reopened bars in the immediate aftermath of the ruling, reported the Green Bay Press Gazette. Some counties then took the decision, however, to reimpose the stay-at-home orders until later in the month.
Check out the interview here:
Gov. Evers echoed his frustration and anger during an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon. He warned the end of the lockdown will “cause us to have spikes” of the deadly contagion that’s killed more than 85,000 people nationwide, “no question about it.”
“We were in a good place as a state, the people of Wisconsin are the ones that should be very upset,” Evers noted, later adding: “We were doing a good job, that’s what’s so frustrating.”
“It is a mess,” Evers claimed.
Schools will remain closed until fall. “That’s the one thing they didn’t touch and that’s a good thing,” he commented.
Evers said it may now take at least two weeks to agree a plan on how to tackle the pandemic with the state’s GOP-controlled legislature, which brought the case to the Supreme Court, while many businesses are free to reopen as they wish.
The Legislature had initially wanted to delay overturning the order for a week in order to get a plan in place, reported the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, but the Supreme Court’s Justices ruled it should take immediate effect.
Check out that interview here:
On Twitter, Evers explained why he was “disappointed” with the ruling:
