Wisconsin Gov. Slams Ruling That Overturns Stay-At-Home Order: We’ll Have More Deaths

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) on Wednesday warned the state is now “in the Wild West” after the state Supreme Court blocked his bid to extend the state’s stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

“At this point in time, there is no orders, there’s nothing that’s compelling people to do anything other than having chaos here,” Evers told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi.

“We’re going to have more cases. We’re going to have more deaths and it’s a sad occasion for the state,” he warned.

Evers said the “good progress” made by the state’s citizens amid the lockdown, which had resulted in “one of the lowest numbers of cases per capita in the Midwest,” had been thrown “into chaos” in “one fell swoop” by Wednesday’s 4-3 ruling of the conservative-controlled high court.

He also noted how the Tavern League of Wisconsin had, following the ruling, told businesses via a statement and on its website that they could “OPEN IMMEDIATELY!”

People visited reopened bars in the immediate aftermath of the ruling, reported the Green Bay Press Gazette. Some counties then took the decision, however, to reimpose the stay-at-home orders until later in the month.

Check out the interview here:

Gov. Evers echoed his frustration and anger during an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon. He warned the end of the lockdown will “cause us to have spikes” of the deadly contagion that’s killed more than 85,000 people nationwide, “no question about it.”

“We were in a good place as a state, the people of Wisconsin are the ones that should be very upset,” Evers noted, later adding: “We were doing a good job, that’s what’s so frustrating.”

“It is a mess,” Evers claimed.

Schools will remain closed until fall. “That’s the one thing they didn’t touch and that’s a good thing,” he commented.

Evers said it may now take at least two weeks to agree a plan on how to tackle the pandemic with the state’s GOP-controlled legislature, which brought the case to the Supreme Court, while many businesses are free to reopen as they wish.

The Legislature had initially wanted to delay overturning the order for a week in order to get a plan in place, reported the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, but the Supreme Court’s Justices ruled it should take immediate effect.

Check out that interview here:

"It's a bad day for Wisconsin."



Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tells CNN's @DonLemon that the state's Supreme Court decision to overturn his administration's stay-at-home order "puts our state into chaos." https://t.co/vgyCXPk4mM pic.twitter.com/13HYKOpnFV — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) May 14, 2020

On Twitter, Evers explained why he was “disappointed” with the ruling:

I am disappointed in this decision, but our top priority has been and will remain doing what we can and what we have to do to protect the health and safety of our state. After months of unproductive posturing, I hope the folks in the Legislature are ready to do the same. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 14, 2020

And just because the Supreme Court says it’s okay to open, doesn’t mean that science does. We need everyone to continue doing their part to keep our families, our neighbors and our communities safe by continuing to stay safer at home, practice social distancing, and limit travel. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 14, 2020

Up to now, we were in a pretty good place in our battle against #COVID19. We had reached almost all our gating criteria. We had opened up small businesses across the state, putting folks back to work, and that was because of the good work of Wisconsinites across our state. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 14, 2020