Animal Shelter Rakes In More Than $12,000 With Silly Pet 'Masterpieces'

The Wisconsin Humane Society is getting creative with their fundraising efforts.

The animal shelter was overwhelmed with responses this week when they offered pet owners drawings of their animals ― which were guaranteed to range from “timeless works of art” to pieces that would “at least make you laugh” ― completed by the organization’s volunteers.

“The catch? We’re a whole lot better at caring for animals than we are at drawing them,” the group quipped in its Facebook post.

WHS asked for a $15 donation to immortalize a pet in one of its masterpieces, and organizers were delighted when in just two days, more than $12,000 in donations had flooded the site.

“We were inspired by a similar campaign done by an animal welfare organization in Baltimore, BARCS,” Angela Speed, WHS vice president of communications, told HuffPost.

She said that of about 50 volunteers and staff who worked to respond to more than 700 submissions, a handful were professional artists, but most “probably got a ‘C’ in high school art class.”

The nonprofit group, which has worked to save animals since it was founded more than 140 years ago, operates five shelters in Wisconsin and matches homeless animals with new families via their adoption program. Many of the pets submitted to be drawn were adopted from WHS shelters, their owners said.

As WHS warned in its post, it would be luck of the draw whether donors would receive an artwork by one of their “extremely talented artists” or “someone who can’t draw their way out of a paper bag.”

Arguably, some of the worst drawings are the best. Here are some of the glorious pets and their portraits, courtesy of WHS.

Wisconsin Humane Society Panther, owned by Becka Lynn

Wisconsin Humane Society Chuck, owned by Dave Sherman

Wisconsin Humane Society Bear, owned by Heather Nelson

Wisconsin Humane Society Buddy, owned by Amy Brown

Wisconsin Humane Society Boaz and Bertie, owned by Amy Kilberg.

Wisconsin Humane Society Cheddar via Abby Kozloski

Wisconsin Humane Society Ollie, owned by Jessica Scheibel

Wisconsin Humane Society Laredo and TallySassy, owned by Mal Kaul

Wisconsin Humane Society Cat owned by Wendy Hafemann

Wisconsin Humane Society Hattie, owned by Dani Jo Rossa

Wisconsin Humane Society Archie and Raven, owned by Philbin De Got Schulz

Wisconsin Humane Society Dogs owned by Jennifer Giera.

Wisconsin Humane Society Buddy, owned by Mandy Janzer.

Wisconsin Humane Society Wally and Juno, owned by Melissa Gasparek.

Wisconsin Humane Society Mabel, owned by Heather McKittrick.

Wisconsin Humane Society Sophia, owned by Shelly Jean.

Wisconsin Humane Society Rookie and Moe, owned by Mary Stalhandske.

Wisconsin Humane Society Oliver, owned by Heather McKittrick.