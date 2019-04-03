Hard-Fought Wisconsin Supreme Court Race Too Close To Call

While he was serving as a judge, Hagedorn co-founded Augustine Academy, a Christian school that allows the expulsion of students if they or their parents are gay, and the firing of teachers who are gay.

The news of Hagedorn’s school caused the Wisconsin Realtors Association ― a group that typically endorses conservative candidates ― to pull its donation and ask for its contribution to be returned.

Hagedorn also had once called Planned Parenthood a “wicked organization.” Despite these personal views, he had insisted that he could put them aside and apply the law impartially.

In the final week of the race, the Republican State Leadership Committee spent seven figures to help Hagedorn, who was being outspent by Neubauer.

Conservatives had criticized Neubauer for once attending a climate change rally and for having ties to Democratic politics. Hagedorn was also Walker’s chief counsel and helped defend some of his controversial policies.

Liberals still have high hopes for 2020, when a conservative justice on the court will be up for re-election. Democrats are optimistic that they can capture the seat when it’s up during the party’s presidential primary season ― which is expected to have higher Democratic than Republican voter turnout.