Trump-Endorsed Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate Tells Voters To Take Up Pitchforks

“Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporters are independent of all political parties and special interest groups,” Stanley said. “We are committed to accuracy so citizens can make up their own minds and stay in charge of their government.”

The Timothy and Barbara Michels Family Foundation donated $1.66 million in 2020 alone, the Journal Sentinel reported. The bulk of it, $1 million, went to Cornell University in New York. where a faculty member pioneered a rare surgery that saved the life of Michels’ daughter, who had a brain tumor at age 11.

The Journal Sentinel published a story in March about that donation and the surgery that Michels’ daughter had. That was one month before Michels announced his run for governor.

Michels also gave $175,000 to Wisconsin Right to Life, Pro Life Wisconsin Education Task Force and Avail NYC, a New York City crisis pregnancy center.

Pro Life Wisconsin wants to outlaw abortion and ban most common forms of contraception and birth control. It also wants to prohibit in vitro fertilization.

The Michels’ foundation also donated $10,000 to Christ Fellowship in Miami. The Journal Sentinel’s story noted that the church’s pastor, Omar Giritli, in June called arguments for exception to abortions in cases of rape or incest “deceptive reasoning.”

The couple also donated $50,000 to Spring Creek Church in Pewaukee. Its pastor, Chip Bernhard, has suggested that people who have an abortion need forgiveness, and allowing transgender children to use the bathroom of their choice is “awful.”

Kelly, Michels’ campaign spokesperson, did not immediately respond to questions about whether Michels supported those positions.

Michels defended his giving to pregnancy resource centers, Wisconsin Right to Life and Pro Life Wisconsin, saying “we believe women who may feel overwhelmed by an unplanned pregnancy need and deserve compassion, love, support and options other than abortion.

“I apologize for none of it,” Michels wrote.