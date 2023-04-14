Wisconsin Woman Killed In Car Crash Hours After Her Husband's Funeral

Just hours after attending the funeral of her husband, a Wisconsin woman was killed in a car crash.

Sara Nowak, 42, was involved in the fatal crash on April 1, about five hours after the funeral for her husband Louis, 54, who died on March 19, according to a GoFundMe page for the family’s household expenses. Between them, the couple had six children from previous marriages.

After Louis Nowak’s funeral, Sara Nowak and a neighbor decided to do a tire-spinning “burnout” in honor of her husband, who was passionate about cars, The Washington Post reported. The driver lost control and the car flipped into a ditch, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. Both Nowak and the driver died at the scene, according to officials, who are still investigating the crash.

“I don’t think she could be without him,” Sara Nowak’s mom, Patricia Cartwright, told CBS affiliate WDJT-TV. “So, she is with him.”

“It’s really hard because you get done and then five and half hours later, you get a call saying that your daughter was in an accident,” her dad, Randal Cartwright, added.

The couple married in 2017. An obituary for Sara Nowak remembered her as a warm person who adored her friends and family.

“Sara didn’t have friends, everyone was family. She never had a full house because she always had room for more,” the obituary said. “She didn’t just enjoy spending time with friends and family, she lived for it.”

Louis Nowak was remembered as a lover of classic rock, camping and cars.

“Louie would always be there to lend a helping hand, or to have a great conversation,” an obituary said.