“Wish Dragon” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The Chinese American animated comedy follows the adventures of a college student and a magical wish-granting dragon as they search for his long-lost childhood friend. “Wish Dragon” was released in theaters in China back in January, but it joined Netflix internationally on June 11.

Next on the list is “Awake,” a Netflix movie starring Gina Rodriguez as a troubled ex-soldier trying to protect her family after a global disaster takes away people’s ability to sleep. In third place is the 2014 horror comedy sequel, “A Haunted House 2.”

Sony Pictures Animation "Wish Dragon" on Netflix.

Other Netflix films in the top 10 include the animated “Dog Gone Trouble” and “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” as well as “Skater Girl,” a movie about a teenage girl in rural India pursuing her passion for skateboarding.

Meanwhile, the romantic drama “2 Hearts” and the gruesome monster movie “The Devil Below” help round out the non-Netflix offerings in the ranking.

