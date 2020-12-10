HuffPost Finds

These Witchy Gifts Will Help Manifest A Better 2021

Get a spell check on 2021 with these witchy gifts.

Brew a better 2021 with these witchy gifts.
Many of us wish we could wave a magic wand and make this past year disappear. While that might not be possible, we can work towards having a better new year — even if it’s just on a personal level.

It can simply start with switching your outlook on life, choosing how you navigate different situations and deciding where you invest your time and energy.

Many people will manifest things for themselves by setting intentions, creating vision boards or strengthening their connection with the universe using accessories like crystals, spells and other supposedly magical items.

And what better gift to give this holiday season than the manifestation of a better 20201?

If you’re not sure where to start, this spell book shows you step-by-step how to set up and perform rituals and cast spells that will enhance your personal transformation and optimize the energy in six life areas, ranging from love to wealth.

Looking for something a little more simple? this magical wellness journal has space for writing intentions and goals, logging sleep and feelings and jotting down ideas and moments of gratitude.

To keep the bad vibes away, this smudging stick set is perfect for smoking out any negativity and creating a clean slate. You can also check out these crystal charged ritual candles for conjuring passion, fresh starts, abundance and inspiration.

We’ve rounded up some of the best witchy gifts for manifesting a better 2021 below. Take a look:

1
A full kit for casting spells, book and candles included
Amazon
Find this Spells for the Modern Mystic: A Ritual Guidebook and Spell-Casting Kit for $30 on Amazon.
2
Ritual candles with a charged quartz crystal
The Sleep Code
Find this The Sphinx & The Priestess Gift Set for $55 at The Sleep Code.
3
A calendar to keep track of the moon cycle
Etsy
Find this 2021 Astrology Calendar Vintage for $40 at Etsy.
4
A crystal dish for good vibes
Urban Outfitters
Find this Ariana Ost Crystal Moon Dish for $60 at Urban Outfitters.
5
A set of trendy tarot cards for readings
Urban Outfitters
Find this The Antique Anatomy Tarot Kit: Deck and Guidebook for the Modern Reader By Claire Goodchild for $30 at Urban Outfitters.
6
Smudging sticks to clean their space
Etsy
Find this White Sage Smudge Sticks for $5 at Etsy.
7
A journal for setting intentions and making the most of your day
Papier
Find this The Magic Is In You Wellness Journal for $33 at Papier.
8
A sleek incense holder
Design Milk
Find this Lucite Incense Holder for $28 at Design Milk.
9
A salt lamp for good energy
Urban Outfitters
Find this Moon Himalayan Salt Lamp for $59 at Urban Outfitters.
10
A guide to crystals
Etsy
Find this Crystals: The Modern Guide to Crystal Healing By Yulia Van Doren for $15 at Etsy.
11
A candle for meditating
Etsy
Find this Moonbath Lunar Spell Candle for $15 at Etsy.
12
A crystal kit for beginners
Etsy
Find this 19 pc. Crystal Kit for $30 at Etsy.
13
A book on harnessing the power of the moon to manifest what you want
Amazon
Find this Moon Spells: How to Use the Phases of the Moon to Get What You Want for $12 at Amazon.
14
Hydrate with healing crystals
Uncommon Goods
Find this Wellness Gem Water Bottle for $78 at Uncommon Goods.
15
A book on the basics of magic
Urban Outfitters
Find this Practical Magic By Nikki Van De Car for $10 at Urban Outfitters.
