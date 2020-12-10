HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Finds Brew a better 2021 with these witchy gifts.

Many of us wish we could wave a magic wand and make this past year disappear. While that might not be possible, we can work towards having a better new year — even if it’s just on a personal level.

It can simply start with switching your outlook on life, choosing how you navigate different situations and deciding where you invest your time and energy.

Many people will manifest things for themselves by setting intentions, creating vision boards or strengthening their connection with the universe using accessories like crystals, spells and other supposedly magical items.

And what better gift to give this holiday season than the manifestation of a better 20201?

If you’re not sure where to start, this spell book shows you step-by-step how to set up and perform rituals and cast spells that will enhance your personal transformation and optimize the energy in six life areas, ranging from love to wealth.

Looking for something a little more simple? this magical wellness journal has space for writing intentions and goals, logging sleep and feelings and jotting down ideas and moments of gratitude.

To keep the bad vibes away, this smudging stick set is perfect for smoking out any negativity and creating a clean slate. You can also check out these crystal charged ritual candles for conjuring passion, fresh starts, abundance and inspiration.