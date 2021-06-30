The WNBA took its shot and them some. The league announced this week that 99% of its players and staff were vaccinated against COVID-19.

But when it comes to the best jab rate, the WNBA is in a league of its own among U.S. sports leagues, CBS News noted.

Not one player has tested positive for COVID-19 all season either, the league said.

The WNBA players’ union thanked “all of the experts, physicians and other healthcare professionals who dedicated time to our player-led vaccine education sessions during the offseason!” CBS News reported.

Fans on Twitter cheered the WNBA as well, with one calling it the “smartest league in all of sports.”

