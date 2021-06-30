The WNBA took its shot and them some. The league announced this week that 99% of its players and staff were vaccinated against COVID-19.
Among prominent U.S. men’s leagues, every team in the NFL now is at least 90% vaccinated among players and staff, a league spokesman told CNN, although a much lower estimate — that 65% of players have received at least one shot — emerged last week. Some outspoken holdouts and a certain conspiracy-mongering member of Congress aren’t helping matters. MLB announced on June 25 that 85% of its players and personnel were now fully vaccinated. Back in April, the NBA said at least 70% of its players had at least one shot. The PGA Tour has just over 50% of its golfers vaccinated, an executive estimated recently.
But when it comes to the best jab rate, the WNBA is in a league of its own among U.S. sports leagues, CBS News noted.
Not one player has tested positive for COVID-19 all season either, the league said.
The WNBA players’ union thanked “all of the experts, physicians and other healthcare professionals who dedicated time to our player-led vaccine education sessions during the offseason!” CBS News reported.
Fans on Twitter cheered the WNBA as well, with one calling it the “smartest league in all of sports.”