WNBA Star Brittney Griner In 'Good Condition,' U.S. Embassy Says

An American official found Brittney Griner in “good condition” after the U.S. Embassy in Moscow was granted consular access to the WNBA star, who is currently being detained in a Russian prison on drug charges.

“What I can say is that our official found Brittney Griner to be in good condition, and we will continue to do everything we can to see to it that she is treated fairly throughout this ordeal,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in an interview with CNN.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price provides an update on US basketball star Brittney Griner who remains detained in Russia on allegations of drug smuggling. pic.twitter.com/PquLiJKqWr — CNN (@CNN) March 23, 2022

In February, Griner, who plays for both the Phoenix Mercury and UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia, was detained for allegedly carrying hashish oil in her luggage. Hashish oil is a cannabis product and an illegal substance in Russia.

Russian state news agency TASS said Griner would be detained until May 19, pending further investigation.

“The court granted the request of the investigation and extended the period of detention of the US citizen Griner until May 19,” Moscow’s Khimki Court told TASS, CNN reported.

Last week, the WNBA released a statement regarding Griner’s incarceration.

“In close collaboration with U.S. government agencies, elected officials, individuals and organizations with expertise in these matters, and Brittney Griner’s representatives and family, we continue to work diligently to get her safely home to the United States,” the WNBA said.