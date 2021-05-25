WNBA Coach Suspended After Player Drags Him For His Remark About Her Weight

Connecticut Sun head coach and general manager Curt Miller was suspended from one game and fined by the WBNA this week after making a rude comment about a player’s weight during a game. During Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces, Miller apparently attempted to get a call from an official and in the process said of Aces player Liz Cambage: “Come on, she’s 300 pounds.”

The WNBA told CNN that Miller was fined $10,000 as a result and suspended for one game.

Prior to his suspension, Cambage pushed back on the comment from Miller in an impassioned Instagram Story right after the game. The player told fans “something went down” and that she’ll “never let a man disrespect me, ever, ever, ever, especially a little white one.”

The 6-foot, 8-inch athlete continued, “To the coach of Connecticut, I’m sorry little sir man I do not know your name, but the next time you try to call out a referee ... you know, trying to get a call being like, ‘Come on, she’s 300 pounds,’ I’m going to need you to get it right.”

Cambage corrected Miller’s callout by saying she’s actually 235 pounds and “very proud” of it.

“Don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league,” she continued. I don’t know if that’s how if coaches run. You try to disrespect women like that from the sideline? You’re so lucky it was during a game. That whole part. You’re so lucky I was doing my job.”

Cambage slammed Miller for being “tiny” and told him to “stop trying to protect your insecurities.”

“For a coach from another team to be yelling protected abuse, because we can’t do nothing back, it’s crazy to me,” she said.

Miller reportedly offered an apology to Cambage on Monday, telling reporters via Zoom that “as a leader, words matter.”

“It was inappropriate. It wasn’t directed at Liz, but it makes no difference. I’m disappointed in myself and truly sorry, remorseful,” he said. “In a league where we empower women, and I’ve spent 31 years empowering women, [my comment] was not just not acceptable.”

In a statement Miller released later Monday, he said that he regrets “what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this.”

Miller’s suspension will take place during the Sun’s game on Tuesday.