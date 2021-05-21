Adorable Little Wolf Pup's First Howls Caught On Trail Camera

Here’s the magical moment a little wolf pup learns a core wolf skill: howling.

The footage was caught on a trail camera put in place by Voyageurs Wolf Project, an effort by the University of Minnesota to study the wolves in and around Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota:

Wolves are often depicted howling at the moon, but National Geographic notes that howling is a form of communication for the animals... and has nothing to do with the moon.

“Wolves howl for more reasons than we’ll ever know,” the website noted. “They even have daily howling choruses with their own packs, which can be one way of strengthening member bonds.”

The Voyageurs Wolf Project trail cameras have captured a number of other unusual sights, including wolves eating blueberries:

To our knowledge, this is the first-ever and only footage of wolves eating blueberries! Though, we know of a few clips of wolves eating other kinds of berries or fruits. We tried for 2 years to get this footage of wolves eating berries and finally got it in summer 2020! (1/6) pic.twitter.com/VLaw6mFqjK — Voyageurs Wolf Project (@VoyaWolfProject) January 5, 2021

The organization also fitted a wild wolf with a collar camera to capture footage from throughout the wolf’s day.

Voyageurs Wolf Project is currently running a GoFundMe to purchase 120 new trail cameras.