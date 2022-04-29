'Wolf Sighting' Turns Out To Be Roving Pack Of Saint Bernards

A person in Colorado may be feeling sheepish after reporting seeing wolves that authorities now say were actually Saint Bernard dogs.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife received a “report and accompanying video of a possible wolf sighting” on Monday, according to a news release from the Park County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted in investigating the case of the mysterious canines.

Neither the sheriff’s office nor parks and wildlife officials responded to questions from HuffPost. However, The Daily Beast appears to have identified the video in question, which shows large canines traversing over a snow-covered landscape from some distance away.

The sheriff’s office noted that the distance, along with the “lighting and shadows,” are what led the individual to believe the animals were wolves. But there was a decidedly more floppy-eared explanation.

“Based on information the Sheriff has received, it is believed that the sighting was actually a group of large-breed St. Bernard dogs that live in the area and have a documented history of escaping their enclosure in the area,” the release said.

The dogs’ owner also “confirmed the five dogs were running loose” at the same time the “wolf” sighting occurred.

A wolf (left) and a Saint Bernard. imageBROKER/Willi Rolfes via Getty Images and Cavan images via Getty Images