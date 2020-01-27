Sandy Hook Hoaxer Wolfgang Halbig Charged With Felony

Lake County Sheriff's Department Wolfgang Halbig has been charged with unlawful possession of personal identification of another person.

Wolfgang Halbig, a notorious harasser of the parents of children murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School, was arrested in Florida on Monday and charged with a felony.

Halbig, 73, was charged with unlawful possession of personal identification of another person, a third-degree felony, according to booking records from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

The arrest came after Sandy Hook parent Leonard Pozner filed a complaint alleging Halbig repeatedly emailed personal information, including Pozner’s Social Security number, to various people and entities, including “multiple different law enforcement agencies and news stations,” The New York Times reported.

Halbig has spent years falsely claiming the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 young children and six adults dead never happened. He has repeatedly sent open records requests to Newtown officials for documents related to the cleanup of “bodily fluids, brain matter, skull fragments and around 45-60 gallons of blood,” the Times reported.

More recently, Halbig has been named in multiple lawsuits against Infowars host Alex Jones. Jones is being sued by nine different Sandy Hook families for claiming the parents were “crisis actors” and that the shooting never happened.

Last March, HuffPost uncovered emails between Halbig and a National Rifle Association employee claiming the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, was a hoax. That employee, Mark Richardson, was fired following HuffPost’s story.

Halbig was a longtime contributor to Infowars and worked in tandem with Jones to spread lies about the Sandy Hook parents. Among those whose death Halbig and Jones disputed was 6-year-old Avielle Richman. Her father, Jeremy Richman, died by suicide last year.

Halbig did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The charge he faces carries a maximum penalty of a year in prison, according to the Times.