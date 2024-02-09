Woman Accused Of Conspiring In Boyfriend's Slaying After His Gambling Win

A Pennsylvania woman accused of conspiring in her boyfriend’s robbery and shooting death earlier this year was arrested on Wednesday, the district attorney’s office in Montgomery County announced.
Katherine Emel, 29, was charged with second-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy in connection with the death of William Carter, 35, her boyfriend, who was found dead on Jan. 20 in Norristown, a suburb of Philadelphia. Prosecutors say one of the men who robbed and killed him had been tipped off by Emel about Carter’s recent gambling winnings.
According to the news release, surveillance footage showed three people exiting a vehicle to ambush Carter after he crossed the street to get money from his car. Police said a fourth person, the driver, remained inside the vehicle.
Prosecutor said the three robbed Carter and one robber shot him in the head before leaving.
Damon Brantley Jr., 18, Daquan Allen, 29, and Jerry Butler, 28, have been named as three of the suspects in the crime.
According to the release, Brantley is accused of being the one who killed Carter.
Police later found the suspects’ vehicle in flames and discovered it had been reported stolen on Dec. 21, according to a separate release from the district attorney’s office.
Investigators said that Carter had been driving Emel’s car on the night of his murder and that she had placed a tracking device in the trunk, according to the release.
Cellphone records also indicated Emel had communicated with Allen “multiple times” before the killing, at one point telling Allen that Carter had recently won $3,000 from gambling, police said.
Emel allegedly provided Allen with Carter’s location on the night of his death.
Police said that Allen gave Emel $700 that night, after after the murder, basing their report on surveillance footage.
The victim’s friends and family told CBS affiliate KYW-TV in Philadelphia that Carter, a father of two, was visiting his 1-year-old daughter when he went to get something from his car and was confronted by the robbers.
Brantley, Allen and Butler were arrested in New York and extradited to Montgomery County for their arraignment, prosecutors said. The fourth suspect, a juvenile, was also taken into custody but was not named.
Emel turned herself in on Wednesday and was taken into custody without bail. The four adult defendants are expected to be in court on Feb. 16 for a preliminary hearing, according to the release.
The Norristown Police Department did not respond to a HuffPost request for a comment.